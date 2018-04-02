By

California may declare war — on underground economy

Central Valley Business Times, 4/2/18

Claim enforcement effort would protect workers and public safety

And it would pump more taxes into the state’s vaults

Proposed legislation to combat California’s growing underground economy is being sponsored in the state Legislature by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra .

Senate Bill 1272 would permanently establish something called the “Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement Task Force” within the California Department of Justice, and expand the program, which has been in a testing phase, with permanent task force teams in every major metropolitan region across the state: Sacramento, Fresno, Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area.

The bill is being carried by Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, along with Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula. The legislation aims to ensure multi-agency collaboration between several governmental entities, including the California Department of Justice, Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Franchise Tax Board, and Employment Development Department, to combat wage theft, tax evasion and other crimes in the underground economy.

“Here in California, home to the world’s sixth-largest economy, every worker who powers this engine deserves rights at work, every upstanding business owner deserves a fair market, and every taxpayer deserves to see their hard-earned money used to fund vital services,” says Mr. Becerra. “This legislation would provide the resources needed to enforce the law and protect the pocketbook of every hard working Californian.”

Ms. Galgiani says the underground economy results in significant uncollected revenues that are “desperately needed to fund basic government services.”

According to a 2013 University of California, Los Angeles, Labor Center report, the state’s underground economy is estimated at $60- $140 billion annually. If that could be taxed somehow, the state would see about $8.5 billion in corporate, personal, and sales and use taxes each year.