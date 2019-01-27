By

This is a real problem. We need 200,000 construction workers to build housing in California. But, there is not enough affordable housing for them to stay in the State. They can go to Texas, get jobs immediately, and have affordable housing and a lower cost of living and NO income taxes. Why stay in California and travel up to two hours one way to get to work—Texas is business and family friendly—unlike California. “The lack of housing supply has multiple factors including the cost of borrowing and materials; but a shortage of labor is also a major factor in many areas. In California, the Housing and Community Development Department has said that the sector needs improved productivity to tackle housing affordability. But a new study says there is a key barrier to this – a workforce shortage. Smart Cities Prevail, a construction industry-focused non-profit, says that the residential construction industry in California must do more to attract the 200,000 workers it needs to meet the ambitious goal to improve affordability.” How do you attract workers when the government wants the State to depopulate—using high taxes, bad regulations and artificially increasing the cost of housing? California is not a workers paradise, it is a workers hell.

California needs 200K construction workers to help affordability

by Steve Randall, Mortgage Professional Association, 1/20/19

America’s housing market is booming with home prices nationwide now back to where they were a decade ago, just before the financial crisis

The lack of housing supply has multiple factors including the cost of borrowing and materials; but a shortage of labor is also a major factor in many areas.

In California, the Housing and Community Development Department has said that the sector needs improved productivity to tackle housing affordability. But a new study says there is a key barrier to this – a workforce shortage.

Smart Cities Prevail, a construction industry-focused non-profit, says that the residential construction industry in California must do more to attract the 200,000 workers it needs to meet the ambitious goal to improve affordability.

“The data shows residential construction work is more dangerous, economically risky, and lower paying than most other jobs in our economy,” said study author Scott Littlehale. “When you consider these dynamics alongside the industry’s aging workforce, its failure to institutionalize investments in apprenticeship training, and a shrinking supply of young workers and immigrants, it is clear why the housing sector is struggling to attract the new workers it needs.”

Littlehale found residential construction workers earn 24% less per year than all other jobs on average, and less than half have health insurance coverage through their employer. This is exacerbated by a typically longer commute.

He added the focus has been on regulatory reforms to accelerate construction but he says little will change the overall productivity of residential building unless the shrinking labor pool is addressed.

“Ultimately, housing builders’ reservoir of low-wage, less-skilled labor is not refilling itself,” Littlehale concluded. “The industry should consider labor-management cooperation measures like prevailing wage and collective bargaining agreements because they are consistently associated with higher wages, increased apprenticeship enrollment, more production efficiency, and fewer workplace safety problems. By improving labor market competitiveness, wider utilization of these workforce development arrangements would help restore California residential building to the production engine it once was.”