California Needs a Constitutional Member of Congress—NOT a Socialist Hater of America

Ro Khanna is the national Co-Chair of the Cuba/Soviet loving Sanders for President campaign. He does not believe in Constitutional law, had no problem with the FBI and CIA spying on Americans or the Department of Justice lying to the Courts to illegally spy on innocent Americans. His November opponent is Ritesh Tandon. He believes in the Constitution and the lawfully operation of government not the Soviet approved tactics that Khanna promotes and supports. This could be a very interesting race—literally one candidate promoting American/freedom values and the incumbent Khanna supporting totalitarian Soviet values. At what point do we turn our country around? President Trump needs help in Congress—Putin does not. Think about the radicalism of Khanna and the freedom values of Tandon. Work hard for America—your choice.

California/United States Needs a Constitutional Member of Congress—NOT a Socialist Hater of America

Ritesh Tandon, 3/17/20

17th Congressional district candidate Ritesh Tandon, a long time humanitarian who has been working with Sankara Eye institute in India for over a decade to help people with eye problems, is very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 Virus in his district and the Silicon Valley. The alarming daily news like a lockdown in Italy, German Chancellor’s statement today that 70% of the German population will likely be infected with COVID-19, and the European ban announced by the President, is a warning sign for the USA to get into a full-scale mitigation mode.

Ritesh is concerned about the current politicizing of the virus pandemic and would like to direct people’s energy at getting a clear understanding of the way Virus is spreading and the best way to suppress its spread quickly. The seriousness of this issue is reflected in the potential number of people getting infected and therefore pushing the medical systems’ capacity to treat severe cases. CDC thinks that up to 70% of the US population might get infected, and around a million people may die.

We have to act now and start pulling all local officials, business leaders, companies, and media to work unanimously to minimize infection spread in Silicon Valley.

Ritesh has consulted with local medical experts and proposes for people to check the CDC website for recommendations. Following is a summary from the CDC and the local medical experts:

Social distancing: There is a consensus now that this is the best way to slow down the Virus spread because a large percentage of infection spread is due to person to person transmission via airborne droplets. The 6ft distance (approx. 30 sq. ft. space per person) from people is a significant measure to go by. All gatherings, even small, should observe this rule. All high-risk people – older, and people with the underlying condition – should self-quarantine. Younger family members or neighbors should help them get essentials like food and medicine. Stock up for four weeks. Order Online. The second standard method of disease spread is by touching contaminated surfaces. Washing hands is critical before you feel your face! The complement to that is adopting a practice of Wiping down surfaces (counters, knobs, handles, pens, etc.) that are touched by many people must be done very frequently. The Virus can stay live up to a day on cardboard boxes, and up to two days on steel and plastic surfaces. All businesses should observe the above recommendation diligently. The administration is trying to help with economical packages for these businesses. Please avail of all such relief measures. All travel must be reduced to a very-essential only level. In Silicon Valley, many companies like Facebook and Google have already advised their employees to work from home. All companies must look at “work from home” alternatives for their employees. Some schools have been closed. We think all schools must close immediately, and for parents who have to work (healthcare, firefighters, others) and can’t take care of kids at home should be compensated for childcare expenses at home. Encourage neighborhood young kids to help in baby-sitting.

The recommendations above will help flatten the curve of infection surge. We must reduce the hospitalization rate to shallow levels, such that the medical resources are not stretched, and everybody who needs help can get it.

“We fully support the recommendations of the medical experts, and strongly recommend that we follow the social distancing and good hygiene both at the personal level and at the business level to beat down the virus infection spread quickly,” Ritesh Tandon said.

