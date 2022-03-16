By

VIDEO – California Neighbors Say Violent Vandals Terrorizing Area: “Looks Like ‘The Purge’”

AMY FURR, Breitbart, 3/15/22

Neighbors in Lakewood, California, are deeply concerned after being targeted repeatedly by a group of violent vandals, and one person likened the incidents to a horror movie.

Community members have brought the matter before city leaders. One of the incidents was recorded, thanks to a neighbor’s doorbell video, Fox 11 reported Tuesday.

The news came as crime and the homelessness issue were named among the main concerns for California voters; however, Democrats reportedly failed to address the problems during their recent statewide convention.

The clip showed a pair of vehicles stop near a home at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Candlewood Street when six individuals carrying crowbars and bats emerged.

“They immediately start smashing the front left end of the sedan in a woman’s driveway. The woman who lives at the home said she believes they were targeting her catalytic converter,” the Fox report stated.

Although she pounded on her window in an attempt to stop the group, they continued damaging her vehicle. The group then appeared to break the windows and mirrors of her car before making their getaway.

In December, California Democrats began saying the crime surge in the state must end, admitting police officers were needed to remedy the problem, Breitbart News reported.

Per the recent incident, one neighbor said his home was targeted several times and expressed his frustration.

“I have seven instances just outside my house. Myself and all my neighbors are getting pretty tired of it,” he explained to Lakewood City councilmembers.

“I don’t know how to get the word out more. It really seems to me like more people need to see this video. I’ve had more people tell me that the video looks like ‘The Purge.’ It’s disturbing. I have neighbors with children,” he added.

Approximately 75 percent of voters think defunding law enforcement is a “major” or “minor” reason for the increase in violent crime across the nation, a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll found.

According to the Fox report, it was not immediately known why that specific community appeared to be targeted, but citizens with additional information about the issue were encouraged to call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station.