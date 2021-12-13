By

The San Jose Sharks are telling 3 year olds to either take the jab or not see the hockey team in action. Too bad the Sharks are violating Federal law—they refuse to tell the kids, and their parents, the short and long term risks. Now the Sharks are acting as if they were health professionals and virus experts. Worse, they REFUSE to take any liability if the job harms or kills a kid. “Or, alternately, they’re trying to protect themselves from 3-year-olds. Hence, anyone attending a San Jose Sharks hockey game will now enjoy the solace of knowing every toddler present has been either inoculated or negatively tested. On December 6th, the Sharks posted a COVID-19 revision at NHL.com. The team plays its home games at the SAP Center, formerly known as the San Jose Arena. “In accordance with an updated health and safety directive mandated by the State of California affecting ‘mega-events’ which includes concerts, sporting events, and other shows,” the entry began, “Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has announced updates to its guest attendance policy for SAP Center at San Jose.” The tije has come for sports to stop being used by government control freaks. They are a sports team—not scientists. Let government do its thing and let the population be free of the totalitarian urges of the bureaucrats.

California NHL Team Requires 3-Year-Olds to Get Vaccinated or Tested

By Alex Parker, RedState, 12/12/21

In California, they’re trying to protect 3-year-olds.

Or, alternately, they’re trying to protect themselves from 3-year-olds.

Hence, anyone attending a San Jose Sharks hockey game will now enjoy the solace of knowing every toddler present has been either inoculated or negatively tested.

On December 6th, the Sharks posted a COVID-19 revision at NHL.com.

The team plays its home games at the SAP Center, formerly known as the San Jose Arena.

“In accordance with an updated health and safety directive mandated by the State of California affecting ‘mega-events’ which includes concerts, sporting events, and other shows,” the entry began, “Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has announced updates to its guest attendance policy for SAP Center at San Jose.”

Babies, get vaxxed:

Effective Thursday, December 9, 2021, all guests ages 3-11 who visit SAP Center at San Jose must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. … These requirements will remain in place until state and local health and safety guidance is revised.

“The updated mandate, which was recently announced by the State of California, affects events being held at statewide indoor venues with attendance levels of 1,000 guests or more,” it said.

In August, a “mega event” requirement was issued for those 12 and over, but the new rule ropes in much younger kiddos.

And, of course, attendees will be masked.

SAP Center’s first event to be impacted by the new needling policy: a December 9th match between the Sharks and the Minnesota Wild.

Will anyone subject their 3-year-old to a COVID test in order to watch men skate and pop projectiles with sticks?

Since it’s California, the answer is likely yes.

We’re living in interesting times — the best I can tell, some institutions are uninterested in nuanced coronavirus conversation.

For instance, as reported by the CDC, in December 2020 — before any vaccination had been offered — the survival rates of the virus were as follows:

0-19 years: 99.99997

20-49 years: 99.9998

50-69 years: 99.995

70+ years: 99.946

Those numbers didn’t exactly sit at the forefront of corporate recognition.

On the West Coast, evidently, the difference between age groups isn’t playing a huge part in governmental guidelines.

And natural immunity? Don’t hold your breath.

If I’m correct in my perception, the virus has often been presented as an absolute angel of death which necessitates the immediate vaccination of all humans as soon as such is available.

Meanwhile, per the CDC, the vaccine does not prevent the contraction or spread of COVID-19.

That fact may not yet be widely known:

Back to California, it made history in October as the first state to require vaccination for school children.

On Monday, SF Gate asked why the rest of the country hadn’t followed suit:

Might the next national query regard rugrats?

It should, if the virus is nearly always fatal and affects all ages the same.

For now, in California, hockey games will host crowds that can still contract and spread COVID.

But they’ll all be vaxxed just the same.

As for the Sharks’ stipulation that the “requirements will remain in place until state and local health and safety guidance is revised,” when might that be?

Nationally, we lack a set stopping point.

We were supposed to have already achieved independence:

I’d guess there are some in leadership who don’t want the pandemic to end. The same may be true of elements of the citizenry.

But hopefully, an end will come — before all those vaccinated 3-year-olds are too old to enjoy normal lives.

Not to mention normal hockey games.