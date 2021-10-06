By

Sacramento and the Democrats have declared war on a third of the United States. Because our Democrats do not like legislation passed in other States, just for those States, we will not allow our bureaucrats to go to seminars, conferences and work related activities in those Stats—ONLY our sports teams are allowed to travel to these Free States. “The Bee notes that it is impossible to drive cross-country without passing through at least one state to which California bans state-funded travel. Moreover, “California prohibits state-funded travel to 18 of the 25 states where most voters cast ballots for Trump in 2020 – and none of the states that backed Biden.” The law has many exceptions: public college athletic teams, for example, travel to banned states using private money. California passed a law in 2016 allowing the state’s attorney general to ban official travel to a state deemed to have violated the rights of LGBTQ individuals. The law was a response to a controversy in 2015, when big companies said they would boycott Indiana over a called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.” California Democrats literally believe this Stat is a nation—and it can declare economic war on those it does not like. Too bad CalPERS and other California pension systems use our tax dollars to prop up the Chinese government—a government that stole Hong Kong, jailed people using free speech and enslaves Muslims. Instead they are upset with Ohio passing legislation for Ohio.

California Now Bans State-funded Travel to One-third of America

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 10/5/21

California’s Democrats have now banned state-funded travel to so many states in protest at their legislation on social issues that the bans now cover one-third of the United States by population, after a new ban on Ohio was introduced last month.

The Sacramento Bee noted Monday:

California Democrats wanted to send a message when they passed a law five years ago banning taxpayer-funded travel to states that allow businesses to deny services to gay and transgender people.

California leaders took a stand, but they didn’t discourage Republican states from adopting those so-called religious freedom laws.

Since then, California has banned state-funded travel to 18 states, with a total population of 117 million people. That’s a little more than a third of the nation’s overall population.

The latest addition came in late September, when Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a ban on state-funded travel to Ohio over a new state law that lets doctors cite their moral or religious beliefs in denying care to a patient.

The Bee notes that it is impossible to drive cross-country without passing through at least one state to which California bans state-funded travel. Moreover, “California prohibits state-funded travel to 18 of the 25 states where most voters cast ballots for Trump in 2020 – and none of the states that backed Biden.” The law has many exceptions: public college athletic teams, for example, travel to banned states using private money.

California passed a law in 2016 allowing the state’s attorney general to ban official travel to a state deemed to have violated the rights of LGBTQ individuals. The law was a response to a controversy in 2015, when big companies said they would boycott Indiana over a called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

(That law aimed at protecting business owners from being sued by LGBTQ activists for denying services for religious reasons — an aggressive practice that sparked Supreme Court litigation. Indiana later modified the law after then-Gov. Mike Pence asked legislators to amend it.)

While California allows travel to Indiana, the Bee notes that North Carolina is still on California’s banned list, even though it has repealed a controversial 2016 law requiring people to use public bathrooms that conform to their biological sex, rather than their chosen gender. The only Trump-supporting states to which California allows state-funded travel are “Alaska, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.”