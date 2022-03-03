By

Why do we care what the CDC says? It has proven to be a liar about masks, the negatives effects of the vaccine, the cause of death, allowing a drug on the market that is KNOWN to have killed tens of thousands and maimed even more. Who cares is the CDC declares a county high risk. The real high risk is taking this rogue agency seriously. Here you have the State of California arguing whether we have 29 counties or 19 counties at high risk. Why not complain about an agency that pays doctors and hospitals to LIE about the cause of death. In the past two years we have had almost NO death from the flu. Seriously? This has become a scam.

California Officials Fault CDC Data for Overstating ‘High Risk’ Counties

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 3/3/22

California officials are pushing back on a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that indicates that half of California’s 58 counties are still “high risk” for coronavirus, saying the number is 19 and the CDC was using old data.

The data have implications for whether counties are allowed to join the state’s overall policy dropping indoor mask mandates.

CalMatters.org reported Wednesday:

Federal health officials who reported that nearly half of Californians live in “high-risk” counties for COVID-19 were relying on old data, and only a small number of counties now fall into that category, according to local officials.

At stake is whether counties considered high risk should keep indoor masking requirements under new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or follow the state’s lead in removing nearly all mask requirements.

…

The federal agency on Friday released a map showing that more than half of California’s 58 counties, and 49% of its residents, fell into the high-risk category using … three metrics.

But a CalMatters analysis of state data detailing the first two criteria suggests only 19 counties, home to 5.8 million people or 14% of the population, should be considered high risk under the CDC’s thresholds and therefore are advised to keep indoor mask mandates.

The CDC has been criticized frequently for faulty data and politically-inflected health guidelines throughout the pandemic.

Los Angeles County recently announced that it is dropping its mask mandates for children in school, but the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) union said it will oppose dropping masks in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools.