By

“In its 27th annual highway report, the Reason Foundation ranked California 47th out of the 50 states. The state dropped two spots from its previous 45th-place ranking. There were several seasons for California’s poor rankings. The state received poor marks for rural interstate pavement condition (46th), urban interstate pavement condition (47th), urban other principal arterial pavement condition (50th), and maintenance disbursements (44th), contributing to its overall poor performance. It will get worse. With the mandate to use environmentally deadly electric vehicle, the gas tax will go away and money for roads will be gone. We are facing a Third World road system in California—thank you Gavin.

Report: California one of the least efficient highway spenders

by The Center Square, 4/21/23 https://newspress.com/report-california-one-of-the-least-efficient-highway-spenders/

This is a view of Highway 101 as seen from the West Anapamu Street footbridge in Santa Barbara. The Reason Foundation recently ranked California toward the bottom of a list for its efficiency in spending on highways.

(The Center Square) – When it comes to highway spending performance, California is not one of the most efficient states in the country.

In its 27th annual highway report, the Reason Foundation ranked California 47th out of the 50 states. The state dropped two spots from its previous 45th-place ranking.

There were several seasons for California’s poor rankings. The state received poor marks for rural interstate pavement condition (46th), urban interstate pavement condition (47th), urban other principal arterial pavement condition (50th), and maintenance disbursements (44th), contributing to its overall poor performance.

Baruch Feigenbaum, the lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation, said California needs to make significant changes if it wants to have a competent highway system.

REASON FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL HIGHWAY REPORT

Out of the 50 states. California ranked 47 on the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report. The top-performing states were all in the South: Virginia (first), North Carolina (second), Tennessee (third) and Georgia (fourth).

“To improve in the report’s overall rankings, California needs its high spending to translate into better system quality,” Mr. Feigenbaum said in the report. “For example, the state is in the bottom 20 in all four of the spending categories yet is also in the bottom 10 in all four of the pavement categories. It also ranks in the bottom 15 in two of the three fatality categories. Finally, the state also needs to find a way to decrease its traffic congestion somewhat.

“While it may be challenging for California to reduce its spending, it needs to improve its pavement quality, fatality rates, and urbanized area congestion,” he added. “The state has a lot of work to do. But if it is able to improve system performance, it could move up significantly in the rankings.”

Hawaii (48th), New York (49th), and Alaska (50th) were the only three states to fare worse than California in the rankings.

The top-performing states were all in the South: Virginia (first), North Carolina (second), Tennessee (third) and Georgia (fourth).

0 comment

0