In California your child will be taught heterosexuals are bad, those trying to figure out their gender are good. And the kids better not talk back and suggest all people are good, none better than others. ""We're not trying to make anybody gay; we're not saying there's an agenda; we're not saying that these people are better than other people; what we're saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices," said state publisher Mark Jarrett, whose history textbooks include special mention of the sexual preferences of historical figures like Jane Adams, Emily Dickinson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, President James Buchanan, though it's inconclusive if these prominent Americans were gay or not. "I think we should say, 'Buchanan, he never married. He had a very good friend who was living with him. He may have been gay,'" Jarrett added. "On the other hand, at that time, being gay was seen as something evil and wrong." California approved the textbooks written by Jarrett, a Ph.D, to be used in the 8th grade. Students will read that legendary stagecoach driver Charlie Parkhurst "was a woman who identified as a man," according to Fox News. They will read that George Washington's chief of staff Baron Von Steuben "may have been gay," and that poet Walt Whitman "was drawn to young men… but denied his same sex preferences in public." To the children, they will be taught all people in history MAY have been gay or transgendered. What does this have to do with getting a job and providing for a family? Nothing—just another example of why California schools fail our kids.

California Parents Barred from Opting Kids Out of Mandatory LGBT-Inclusive Textbooks

And still, the Democratic Party claims to be the party of “choice.”

Trey Sanchez, Truth Revolt, 12/26/17

California has become the first state in the union to mandate the use of LGBT-inclusive textbooks in elementary schools and have given parents no way to opt out. The choice has been made for them. It’s the law.

That law requires a “fair, accurate, inclusive, and respectful” treatment of homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and lesbian Americans despite the historical insignificance.

“We’re not trying to make anybody gay; we’re not saying there’s an agenda; we’re not saying that these people are better than other people; what we’re saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices,” said state publisher Mark Jarrett, whose history textbooks include special mention of the sexual preferences of historical figures like Jane Adams, Emily Dickinson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, President James Buchanan, though it’s inconclusive if these prominent Americans were gay or not.

“I think we should say, ‘Buchanan, he never married. He had a very good friend who was living with him. He may have been gay,’” Jarrett added. “On the other hand, at that time, being gay was seen as something evil and wrong.”

California approved the textbooks written by Jarrett, a Ph.D, to be used in the 8th grade. Students will read that legendary stagecoach driver Charlie Parkhurst “was a woman who identified as a man,” according to Fox News. They will read that George Washington’s chief of staff Baron Von Steuben “may have been gay,” and that poet Walt Whitman “was drawn to young men… but denied his same sex preferences in public.”

Critics say much of these accounts are speculation, but California rejected any publisher that didn’t mention the homosexual preferences or claims against historical figures in their textbooks. In one textbook, the state forced the publisher to add “lesbian” to describe NASA astronaut Sally Ride.

And here we thought the Democratic Party was the party of “choice.” Clearly the state knows better than the parents what children need to learn.