California Pending home sales drop to lowest level in six months

President Jerry Brown of the Independent Republic of California has been telling us how wonder our economy has become. Yet, he is so confused he is missing—or ignoring—the facts. Highest taxes in the nation, worst roads in the nation, pension systems going belly-up—and increased mandatory contributions forcing cities to cut basic services. Our government schools are below par and the cost of energy is 50% higher than the national average. Now we have another sign of the impending California recession.
“Based on signed contracts, year-over-year statewide pending home sales dropped in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, with the Realtors’ proprietary Pending Home Sales Index declining 2.6 percent from 119.1 in October 2016 to 116.0 last month. California pending home sales were also down on a monthly basis, decreasing 3.3 percent from the September index of 120.0.
Pending home sales have declined on an annual basis for nine of the last 10 months so far this year. After a solid run-up of closed sales in May, June, and September, a continued scarcity of housing inventory, which drove up home prices, may squeeze the market heading into the closing months of the year.”
The Trump tax plan exposes the high taxes of California—our State is subsidized by Iowa, Maine Texas and other States—could that be why Sacramento doesn’t care about high taxes and bad regulations?
Pending home sales drop to lowest level in six months
|
|
Profile