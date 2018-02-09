By

California pensions facing hit as charter schools consider leaving

By Adam Ashton, Sacramento Bee, 2/9/18

One of the state’s largest charter school organizations is exploring whether it wants to withdraw from CalPERS, raising alarms among unions and public pension officials who fear a gradual weakening of the fund.

Aspire Public Schools, which operates 36 schools in California, opened talks with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System after the charter school organization’s board of directors unanimously voted in November to consider leaving the $345 billion pension fund.

Minutes from Aspire’s recent board meetings show that its leadership had grown concerned about the rising ongoing cost of funding pensions. California’s public pension funds have been raising those charges since 2012 while they try to catch up with their recession losses.

Aspire’s annual financial reports show that its spending on pensions doubled since 2014. Last year, it spent $12.2 million on bills to CalPERS and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.

Aspire has not taken steps to separate from CalSTRS, the $225 billion fund that pays pensions to teachers. Aspire’s classified employees belong to CalPERS, while its teachers participate in CalSTRS.

One school district on its own choosing to break from CalPERS would not worry the pension

CalSTRS believes that the charters are choosing alternative retirement plans because of climbing employer contribution rates. A decade ago, schools paid about 8 percent of an employee’s wages to CalSTRS. Now, the contribution rate is 14.4 percent and rising to 19 percent.

“It’s a very different financial equation for new charter schools,” CalSTRS Chief Executive Jack Ehnes said on Thursday at a CalSTRS board meeting.

Today, California’s 1,243 charter schools teach about 10 percent of the state’s K-12 students, up from 2 percent in 2000.

“At some time, if they become 20, 40 percent of the public schools, that could cause a serious shortfall in the pension systems,” said Dave Low, president of the California School Employees Association, the union that represents classified public school workers.

Derick Lennox, a lobbyist who represents school districts, said “there is clearly a burgeoning, systemic threat to educational services across the 58 counties. We know CalPERS and CalSTRS do not relish placing their partners, the county offices, in this position. It’s going to take a joint effort with education stakeholders to find ways to keep the systems sustainable without simply shifting costs to local educational agencies that, in the first place, did not create those costs.”

The Sacramento County Office of Education and the San Juan School District were trying to figure out if they faced a similar problem this week when Paramount Collegiate Academy abruptly closed. They did not know yet whether Paramount had outstanding pension debts. CalSTRS confirmed that teachers at the school were enrolled in the pension fund.

Paramount received its charter through the state Department of Education and the local offices did not have a clear picture of its finances.

“We’re not entirely sure yet,” said Sacramento County Superintendent David Gordon. “We just found about it last night, so we’re looking into whether they’re current with their financials.