By

California has families leaving the State. California has businesses and jobs leaving the State. Now, we have non-profits leaving the State. “It may not look like California is in danger of losing the majority of its population, but the truth is that we are crashing headfirst into a braintrust deficit. The people who create jobs, hire, buy products, innovate, intellectualize, and pay most of the taxes are leaving and they’re taking their prosperity with them. Today I learned that Gary Sinise is moving his foundation to Tennessee. Sinise formed his foundation after his most beloved role in Forrest Gump put him in close contact with military service members and veterans. The foundation provides support, education and encouragement to veterans, first responders and their families. Sinise and the foundation have been regular fixtures in California for over a decade. It isn’t unusual to wake up in the mornings, turn on the local news, and see Sinise escorting families of a fallen first responder to Disneyland, or awarding scholarships to veterans, or holding a fundraiser.” When the governor cries you have to use less water, let your lawsn go brown, demolishes four dams without replacing the water lost—and allows 50% of our water to flow out to the ocean, any wonder folks are fleeing the State. Sadly, the innovators, like Elon Musk and the middle class are leaving—we have a brain drain, leaving behind the illegal aliens and the illiterate Progressives who want a Soviet type Utopia.

California Policies Are Leaving Us With a Kindness Deficit

By Kira Davis, Red State, 5/24/22

Everyone is moving to Texas.

And Tennessee.

And Florida.

And Idaho.

People here in my state of California are saying goodbye to beaches and mountains and insane taxes in droves. Every time I look around a new friend is buying a home in Texas; charity groups are pulling stakes for Tennessee; businesses are looking to land in Florida where the climate is healthier and you can actually keep a lot of the money you earn.

Every single day is a new announcement of someone fleeing. The only reason the population hasn’t completely cratered is that for every productive taxpayer who takes off, three more addicts looking for generous state benefits and the ability to camp in the street full time arrive in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

It may not look like California is in danger of losing the majority of its population, but the truth is that we are crashing headfirst into a braintrust deficit. The people who create jobs, hire, buy products, innovate, intellectualize, and pay most of the taxes are leaving and they’re taking their prosperity with them.

Today I learned that Gary Sinise is moving his foundation to Tennessee. Sinise formed his foundation after his most beloved role in Forrest Gump put him in close contact with military service members and veterans. The foundation provides support, education and encouragement to veterans, first responders and their families. Sinise and the foundation have been regular fixtures in California for over a decade. It isn’t unusual to wake up in the mornings, turn on the local news, and see Sinise escorting families of a fallen first responder to Disneyland, or awarding scholarships to veterans, or holding a fundraiser.

California has a lot to be embarrassed about but The Gary Sinise Foundation has been something that brings us pride.

Now it’s leaving, and taking with it a host of jobs, but even worse, the unique good will that has become its brand.

And that is the greatest tragedy of all when it comes to what a mess Democrats have made in this state. Perhaps (for now) there are enough wealthy people left to keep us above water. The sheer population numbers help keep the taxes rolling. No one can take credit for that except God, who blessed us with great weather and beautiful landscapes.

As our carefully coiffed governor likes to brag, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. But that isn’t enough.

All that tax money doesn’t add up to prosperity when our policies and politicians consistently drive out the kindest people of California. Our population is large enough so far to tolerate the loss of good businesses, but we will not withstand the loss of so many good people and so much good will.

Taxes are easy to come by, generosity is not.

The loss of The Gary Sinise Foundation is not a loss for the service community. They will be served just as well, perhaps better, from the rolling hills of Tennessee…but it is a massive loss for California, and a dire warning to our political class.

Kindness breeds prosperity, and we are shipping kindness out of state by the truckloads.