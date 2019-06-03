By

Have you noticed how little real information our political Parties and organizations are giving the activists and the grassroot politically involved voters? Last week was the first edition of the California Political News and Views Legislative Alert. You may have noted that in each edition we have articles about the effects of important legislation moving through the Capitol. We cover all types of legislative—economic, transportation, education, public safety social issues, pensions and more. If you know of a bill the public needs to know about, let me know at stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net. It is time we were given information, not just asked for a donation.

The Senate and Assembly approved bills to expand state-funded health care for low-income adult undocumented immigrants. Children already are covered. One bill by Sen. Maria Elena Durazo of Los Angeles would cover undocumented immigrants ages 19-25 and 65 and older.

Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento is carrying Senate Bill 65 to provide state-funded subsidies for middle-income people who don’t receive help with the cost of health insurance. To pay for those subsidies, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed imposing a state-only individual mandate charging people $695 a year if they fail to buy health insurance.

(h/t/ Dan Morain)

Want to assure people get paid under the table, by barter—or just leave the State to work? Democrats have figured it out—force everyone to be an employee! No more part time jobs—without pensions, health care, tax deductions. More hiring people for a few hours too expensive. Great way to push technology and/or firms out of State:

“Assembly passes Dynamex bill classifying more workers as employees,” by POLITICO’s Colby Bermel: “CA AB5 (19R) by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) would codify the 2018 Supreme Court decision in Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles, which presumes a worker is an employee unless the hiring entity passes a three-factor test.”

In yet another sign that the union-charter school debate ain’t over til it’s over, Assembly Bill 1506, which called for a statewide cap on charters, quietly stalled May 30 as the chamber failed to take it up before Friday’s house-of-origin deadline. It’s the second of four big charter school bills to get into trouble this year. (h/t CalMatters)

A bill that would have prevented landlords from evicting tenants who organized a renters union within their building failed to make it out of the state Senate by one vote.

Pushed by a growing tenants rights movement that has struggled to advance legislation in the Capitol, SB 529 in its original form would have allowed renters to “strike” by collectively withholding rent. That provision was stripped before the bill’s failure on the Senate floor. (h/t CalMatters)