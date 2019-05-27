By

California Political News and Views Legislative ALERT Stephen Frank, Legislative Alert, California Political News and Views, 5/28/19 If you have interest in a bill or want to know what is going on in Sacramento, the California Political News and Views will weekly provide an update on legislation.

An “anti-rent gouging” proposal, meanwhile, got a few key tweaks over the weekend, an effort to make the closely watched bill more politically palatable before the entire Assembly is expected to vote on it later this week.

The latest version of San Francisco Assemblyman David Chiu’s AB 1482, which would allow landlords to raise rents by no more than 5% plus the rate of inflation annually, exempts units built in the past decade. If passed into law, it would also automatically expire after 10 years.

Above is from CalMatters by Dan Morain, 5/21/19. If passed this will assure FEWER affordable apartments to be buiolt. This is first step in Socilaist take over of housing—seting allowable prices.

*Senate Bill 606 by Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Los Angeles), and AB 1668 by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), impose a mandatory limit of 55 gallons per person per day on indoor water consumption beginning in 2020.

Specifically, AB 1668 establishes an indoor water use standard of 55 gallons per capita daily until January 1, 2025. Beginning January 1, 2025, until January 1, 2030, the indoor water use standard drops to 52.5 gallons per day, and beginning January 1, 2030, it drops again to 50 gallons per capita daily. There are no exceptions made for large property or large families.—From Bill Saracino in the Southern California Republican Men and Women newsletter

Senate Bill 310, “The Right to be on a Jury,” by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, won approval today in the Senate Public Safety Committee on a 5-1 vote. SB 310 would allow Californians who have prior felony convictions to serve on juries.

Don’t go to jail for a crime. Go to jail and get out early. Now the Democrats truly want a jury of their peers in criminal cases. Why is nobody, except for Assemblywoman Melendez talking about this?

Following a veto by former Gov. Jerry Brown last year, a measure that would allow safe injection sites in San Francisco has been reintroduced in the state legislature.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblymember Susan Eggman (D-Stockton) introduced AB 362 on Monday. If approved, the measure would create a 3-year pilot program allowing San Francisco to implement the sites, the first such sites in the country.

This creates “”safe injection sites” for heroin addicts and other drugs. Be real, using heroin is never safe. San Fran gives away needles and if passed by Senate and signed by Governor Newsom (Brown vetoed the same bill last year) then assisted suicide by heroin addiction will have the people of California as accomplices.