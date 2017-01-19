California Poll – Would Deportations Make State: “Better Off” 44% – “Worse Off 39%…

By

By sundance, Conservative Treehouse, 1/18/17

After almost two solid years of manipulated “national media polls” being exposed as constructed tools by political entities to create a media narrative, you would think the MSM would be embarrassed to continue selling/broadcasting these constructs.

Alas, the MSM simply continue selling national polling nonsense repackaged yet carrying the same ideological intent. The new wrapper is Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating.

That said, perhaps a recent California Poll (non media) conducted by the Hoover Institution and Stanford University will provide a little more context to understand how fraudulent the national media polls are.

Emphasizing, these are poll results exclusive to California. 1,700 Californians polled:

♦ […] On Trump’s plan to suspend immigration from countries with links to terrorism, a plurality of California voters, 42 percent, said it would make California “better off.” That compares to 35 percent who said “worse off,” and 23 percent who had no view.

♦ Regarding the effects of Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants, 44 percent said it would make California “better off,’’ 39 percent said worse off,’’ and 18 percent undecided, the poll showed.

Wait, what? More Californians support deportation, than oppose.

Pause. It’s California, and more view deportation as good than bad? Come again…. somehow this polling result, 44% viewing deportation would make California “better off”, just doesn’t mesh with national media narratives of Trump policy.

More results:

♦ California voters had a positive outlook on some of Trump’s key positions on fiscal issues, the poll showed. Fifty-five percent said Trump’s vow to lower personal income taxes would make California better off, compared to 23 percent who said it would make the state worse off, and 22 percent who were undecided, according to the poll.

♦ On Trump’s plan to end “unfair” trade practices, 41 percent say that would make the state “better off,’’ 25 percent “worse off,’’ and 24 percent undecided.

♦ On Trump’s vow to lower federal business taxes, 45 percent said that would make the state better off, 31 percent worse off, and 24 percent undecided.

Well… if Trump’s major policies, including DEPORTATION, have more support than opposition in California – ask yourself: what support levels would those policies hold in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, etc. …E.T.C. ….Well?

That answer doesn’t quite square with the media narrative does it?

I wonder how many of the boycotting milk carton democrats are from ‘majority deportation supporting’ California?