The County of Santa Clara is prepared to be the Cuba/China of the United States. They have formed a “team” to steal” guns from Americans, under the guise of government. No different than what Castro did. Bet Sanders does well in this County. “According to The San Francisco Gate, The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider funding a new team specifically aimed at getting guns out of violent hands. Board president Cindy Chavez will introduce a proposal to earmark nearly $430,000 to support a “gun team” tasked with removing guns from repeated domestic abusers and people with temporary restraining orders against them. “It is a lethal combination where there’s a case involving domestic violence and a court order to remove a gun from a person with a restraining order against them, particularly if it’s not enforced,” Chavez said during a Monday news conference. The county claims they are going to pay for the team by using federal grant money. Is opposing socialism a violent act? Yup, to these totalitarians—and that is enough to take away your gun. Support Trump, that is proof that you are violent prone—government will take away your guns. This is how totalitarianism starts—and the County of Santa Clara wants to be the first totalitarian county in the State.

California Proposes Putting Together A Team for To Confiscate Guns from These Types of People

Troy Mullens, Think Americana, 3/2/20

And so it has begun. California is preparing a team in order to start seizing guns from California citizens

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has proposed a way to handle gun confiscation, a confiscation team.

Supposedly, they claim that the team will “only” be used when people have restraining orders or temporary protection orders taken out against them, but I think we all know how that will change.

County general fund money would pay for a new criminal investigator and attorney for the county gun team. Several other positions would be funded by grants from the Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative.

The current procedure in California is that if you are served with a restraining order or a temporary protection order the law enforcement officer does not take your firearm. The person served is required to turn the firearm(s) into police, sell them, or store them with a licensed firearms dealer.

What a great way to hide a reason to form a “gun confiscation team,” why not start enforcing the many restrictive gun laws the state already has. Just how is a person supposed to get his or her gun back?