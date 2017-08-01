California public schools get low marks in new study –Anybody Surprised?

By

Did you really think California government schools were great like we had in the 1905’s and 60’s? If so why do upwards of 80% of California High School “graduates” need to take remedial English and/or math to enter our State College system? Why is it that STATE policy to allow school districts to create phony “credit recovery” programs to give diploma’s to kids that failed? Now the numbers are in and the media ignoring the truth. “46th in the nation — and reading, 47th. WalletHub’s Quality & Safety of Schools in California (1 = Best; 25 = Average) 46th – Math Test Scores 47th – Reading Test Scores 51st – Pupil-Teacher Ratio 43rd – Median SAT Score 14th – Median ACT Score 22nd – % of Licensed/Certified Public K-12 Teachers 31st – Dropout Rate 8th – Bullying Incidence Rate 6th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students” What more do you need to know? Look at the bullying rate—8th worst in the nation. Not only are our kids not learning, the schools are not safe. Thanks to the Democrats and the unions that run our schools—any wonder kids are begging to get into charter schools?

California public schools get low marks in new study

Central Valley Business Times, 7/31/17

Among the nation’s worst in key areas businesses need

State ranks in bottom half of the list

California businesses looking for educated workers might consider recruiting in Massachusetts, based on a new study by the personal-finance website WalletHub, a unit of Evolution Finance Inc., of Washington, D.C.

It ranks California’s public schools as 28th best overall, just behind Kentucky and just ahead of those in Montana.

While that might merit a “C” as a grade, California’s schools do far worse in areas critical to business: math – 46th in the nation — and reading, 47th.

WalletHub’s Quality & Safety of Schools in California

(1 = Best; 25 = Average)

46th – Math Test Scores

47th – Reading Test Scores

51st – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

43rd – Median SAT Score

14th – Median ACT Score

22nd – % of Licensed/Certified Public K-12 Teachers

31st – Dropout Rate

8th – Bullying Incidence Rate

6th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Massachusetts is ranked first overall among the 50 states and District of Columbia. Louisiana’s schools are last.

The stark difference for California ACT and SAT scores is because “SAT and ACT scores are measured on different scales. While the SAT is scored on a scale of 400 to 1600, the ACT is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. The discrepancy also accounts for the fact that not all students taking the SAT also take the ACT or the other way around,” says a spokeswoman for WalletHub.

Methodology notes

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio to dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

Drilldown

» For the full report and complete methodology: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/