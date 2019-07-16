By

I live in Ventura County, home of UC Channel Islands. I do lots of speeches, including on college campuses. Now I know I am in trouble if I told a joke that the Commissars running UC Channel Island did not like. Not only are you not allowed to say you support the police, the military, the Constitution or the President because that makes some “uncomfortable. Now even the wrong joke can get you in trouble. “Its Resident Handbook prohibits even a single occurrence of “derogatory comments” or “slurs,” whether spoken or visual, and even “gestures” (don’t flip the bird at anyone!). It also includes “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature,” which is how you get punished for telling that limerick about a man from Nantucket within earshot of a fourth-wave feminist. Guess I can’t use the joke, which may be true, about how Bill Clinton met Hillary. I could be thrown off campus for that joke.

California public university threatens to punish students for jokes

Greg Piper, The College Fix, 7/3/19

Using sex jokes can get you investigated by Texas public universities. Failure to report students who tell sex jokes can get faculty at Texas public universities thrown in jail.

Who would have thought Texas would look worse than California when it comes to speech codes?

Yet California public universities still have their share of kooky conduct codes that infringe on speech, and one of them even has a similar zero-tolerance rule for offensive jokes.

The new “Speech Code of the Month” by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education comes from California State University-Channel Islands, and it’s bounded only by the imagination of humorless, woke administrators.

Its Resident Handbook prohibits even a single occurrence of “derogatory comments” or “slurs,” whether spoken or visual, and even “gestures” (don’t flip the bird at anyone!). It also includes “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature,” which is how you get punished for telling that limerick about a man from Nantucket within earshot of a fourth-wave feminist.