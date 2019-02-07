By

California has over 3,000,000 children is failed, “low performing” schools. These are government schools where education has failed the students—the best for them in lif is filling taco shells as a career. How do we know this? The State had decided to keep it quiet, not make a big deal about it. Parents are NOT being told! In this way government schools are lying to the parents, by omission. Shame on us for not firing those responsible for the failed schools and lying about the failed schools. “The state’s decision to quietly publish the names is an attempt to encourage a patient process of “continuous improvement” without the stigma of being labeled a bad school. It reflects California’s new locally driven but unproven strategy of changing student performance through collaboration, not by decree, as well as Congress’ shift away from federally dictated solutions when it passed the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015. Parents no longer will get letters telling them their school is on the School Improvement list and giving them the right to transfer to a better performing school. Districts will no longer be handed a limited menu of options to turn a low-performing school around, like becoming a charter school, replacing the principal or firing half the staff. And teachers and principals will no longer face moving “adequate yearly progress” targets of higher test scores to exit from federal sanctions, hardening their resentment that Congress was making an already difficult challenge impossible.” Maybe if we stop approving tax increases and bond measures, government schools will start telling the truth—they might even end the indoctrination and re-start the education.

California quietly publishes list of 781 lowest-performing schools

Another signal that the era of No Child Left Behind is past

John Fensterwald , Edsource, 2/6/19



Without fanfare or advance notice, the California Department of Education released the list of the state’s poorest-performing schools last week for the first time in four years.

The 781 schools include 481 out of about 6,600 schools getting Title I federal aid for low-income students and 300 high schools where fewer than two-thirds of students graduate. Under a federal education law that requires states to identify the lowest performing schools, districts with these schools will get a modicum of federal aid — about $150,000 per school per year — along with the obligation to figure out how to make the schools better. Only this time there will be fewer dictates from Washington and less interference from Sacramento.

Their new-found autonomy has left some school leaders optimistic but also uncertain over what to do next. Some student advocacy groups, meanwhile, are ambivalent. They are supportive of the reasoning behind more flexibility but skeptical it will be effective.

View the searchable database of low-performing California schools here .

“There is sense of confusion,” said Alameda County Superintendent Karen Monroe. “The new system is imperfect and incomplete.” But she said if it encourages a more “holistic” approach to school reform than in the past, “then I have to believe we will be better off.”

“The big question mark is whether the new theory of action will lead to improvement for students. That remains to be seen,” said Efrain Mercado, director of education for the advocacy organization Children Now. “We know that the heavy-handed (approach) didn’t work. With a softer touch, the onus shifts to districts and schools.”

The state’s decision to quietly publish the names is an attempt to encourage a patient process of “continuous improvement” without the stigma of being labeled a bad school. It reflects California’s new locally driven but unproven strategy of changing student performance through collaboration, not by decree, as well as Congress’ shift away from federally dictated solutions when it passed the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015.

Parents no longer will get letters telling them their school is on the School Improvement list and giving them the right to transfer to a better performing school. Districts will no longer be handed a limited menu of options to turn a low-performing school around, like becoming a charter school, replacing the principal or firing half the staff. And teachers and principals will no longer face moving “adequate yearly progress” targets of higher test scores to exit from federal sanctions, hardening their resentment that Congress was making an already difficult challenge impossible.

These were the hallmarks of the 2001 No Child Left Behind law, which members of Congress came to recognize wasn’t working but took years to agree on how to replace it.

Like NCLB, the Every Student Succeeds Act requires that states identify and set performance goals for the lowest-performing 5 percent of schools getting Title I money and for the lowest-performing student groups within schools. But it requires that states measure schools by more than test scores alone and gives flexibility about what to measure, how to help schools improve and calls for stronger sanctions if schools fail to show progress. The State Board of Education, in designing the state’s plan, went one step further and put districts in charge of fixing their own troubled schools.

Dashboard-designated

The state used the California School Dashboard to identify the lowest-performing schools, just as it has for the lowest-performing districts. The multi-colored dashboard rates achievement on a range of indicators, including test scores and graduation, suspension and chronic absenteeism rates. All schools with all red indicators, designating the lowest of five rankings, or a combination of red and orange, the second-lowest, were designated to receive support.

The 481 schools make up 7 percent of Title I schools — about 150 more than the 5 percent that must be identified under federal law. Increasing the number of schools will cut into each school’s share of the $130 million in California’s Title I funding mandated for school improvement.

Of the 481 schools, 34 are charter schools and the rest are district schools. The list includes 182 elementary, 120 middle and 38 traditional high schools.