How do you explain this? California is the home of Silicon Valley, the world leader in technology and innovations. At the same time, we are the number one State for data breeches. Just last week AG Bonta “leaked” the names and personal information on 200,000 people that have conceal carry permits. Was this an accident or a way for Bonta to warn these folks, the world knows who you are and where you live? “In California, corporations reporting data breaches from 2017-2021 have led to losses of about $81 million. The number of breaches has decreased by about 70 percent, but the amount of money California corporations have been taken for has increased dramatically — up nearly 253 percent. California ranks No. 1 in the number of corporate data breach victims during the five-year period, according to a Forbes Advisor analysis. “ If information exists, you have to know it is not a secret—especially if government has it.

California Ranks No. 1 For Data Breaches Costing Billions Of Dollars

California ranks No. 1 in the number of corporate data breach victims according to a new analysis of the five-year period ending in 2021.

Daniel Hampton,Patch, 7/6/22

CALIFORNIA — Corporate data breaches have compromised the personal data of California residents, amounting to multi-billion-dollar losses, according to a new analysis of FBI internet crime data.

In California, corporations reporting data breaches from 2017-2021 have led to losses of about $81 million. The number of breaches has decreased by about 70 percent, but the amount of money California corporations have been taken for has increased dramatically — up nearly 253 percent.

According to Forbes Advisor, the five states with the most corporate data breach victims and the associated financial losses from 2017-2021 were:

California: 1,807 breaches, accounting for $81,013,216 in losses. Texas: 1,587 breaches, accounting for $48,592,966 in losses. Florida: 956 breaches, accounting for $57,773,356 in losses. New York: 705 breaches, accounting for $38,611,033 in losses. Illinois: 395 breaches, accounting for $11,872,350 in losses.

The five most expensive data breaches from 2017-2021 were:

Email account compromises: 94,610 breaches, accounting for $7,527,098,098 in losses. Confidence or romance fraud: 86,521 breaches, accounting for $2,311,138,731 in losses. Investment data: 26,259 breaches, accounting for $1,717,576,571 in losses. Non-payment/non-delivery (when sellers don’t get paid for items ordered online and consumers who buy online don’t get orders they paid for): 361,972 breaches, accounting for $950,596,596 in losses. Real estate/rental: 55,296 breaches, accounting for $944,761,963 in losses.

The top five types of data breaches from 2017-2021 were:

Non-payment/non-delivery: 361,972 breaches, accounting for $950,596,596 in losses. Fake leads with no value: 275,423 breaches, accounting for $252,762 in losses. Extortion: 212,819 breaches, accounting for $322,717,759 in losses. Personal data breach: 202,677 breaches, accounting for $938,506,733 in losses. Identity theft: 139,535 breaches, accounting for $526,526,217 in losses.

The FBI offers tips on protecting your computer, network, and personal information against those scams, as well as ransomware attacks, spoofing and phishing schemes and online predators, who pose a growing threat to young people.

Reports can be made at the Internet Crime Complaint Center, at ic3.gov to more quickly recover lost funds. The FBI also uses the reports for investigative and intelligence purposes.

Businesses and other organizations that are victims of network or data breaches or ransomware attacks should report those incidents to the nearest FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.