California rejected as U.S. site for UK university

The University of Warwick says it’s dropping plans to build a campus near Sacramento in Placer County. announced today, 21st December 2017, that the University of Warwick has decided to withdraw from the effort to establish the University of Warwick in California. The nonprofit University Development Foundation says it is still hopeful that it can find another university to build and operate a new campus on its 600 acres of donated land. What was now being considered had moved too far beyond the original vision of the project in terms of the nature, scale and timeline and it could no longer see a model going forward that would lead to the university being able to establish the originally envisioned fully comprehensive, research-led campus, the University of Warwick says Thursday. “The University Development Foundation appreciates the serious effort Warwick made to consider establishing Warwick in California,” says Kyriakos Tsakopoulos, chairman of the University Development Foundation. “This is a substantial challenge for any academic institution and we understand the University of Warwick must always keep its priorities under review.” The university says it had concerns about the evolving financial framework that would need to be in place to support a research-led comprehensive campus, and some of the regulatory issues that would apply to a non U.S.-based institution wishing to establish itself in California “and other global political challenges.” The University Development Foundation has been working to secure a university undergraduate campus to be located within 1,159 acres in Placer County identified as the Regional University Specific Plan, located just west of Roseville. The land was donated to the University Development Foundation by the Angelo and Sofia Tsakopoulos family, William and Claudia Cummings, the Wayne L. Prim family, and more than 40 members of the Placer 2780 partnership. The University Development Foundation says it will move forward with the sale of its 559-acre land endowment to create a cash endowment for the future 600-acre undergraduate campus. The Foundation also plans to complete its purchase of the old firehouse at 401 Oak Street in downtown Roseville, which will provide 40,000 square feet of space that can be ready for educational use in 2018. “While we have been working closely with the University of Warwick, we have received interest in recent years from other institutions about the undergraduate campus,” Mr. Tsakopoulos says. “Our task now is to finish all preparations of the land and 401 Oak Street at the downtown Roseville site so that both are turn-key ready for a higher education institution.”