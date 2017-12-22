California rejected as U.S. site for UK university

How bad is the California economic, academic and public safety reputation? A proposed University expansion, of a British University has decided against coming to California. Government policy killed this new Institution, the jobs, research and economic added values. Though we just got tax relief—that needs to be just the start—more tax cuts and regulatory relief is needed.
““The University Development Foundation appreciates the serious effort Warwick made to consider establishing Warwick in California,” says Kyriakos Tsakopoulos, chairman of the University Development Foundation. “This is a substantial challenge for any academic institution and we understand the University of Warwick must always keep its priorities under review.”
The university says it had concerns about the evolving financial framework that would need to be in place to support a research-led comprehensive campus, and some of the regulatory issues that would apply to a non U.S.-based institution wishing to establish itself in California “and other global political challenges.”
They were being kind in their statements. Like others, you really need to like losing money and spending productive time fighting government, to have a business in California.
