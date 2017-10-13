By

Harvey Weinstein is accused of multiple counts of rape, being a sexual predator and in general, being a pig—as Tucker Carlson called him Thursday night. But he is not the only pig in the Hollywood trough. Roy Price, the movie guy over at Amazon (owned by Jeff Bezos, also the owner of the Washington Post) was put on leave for his excessive sexual harassment). They you have Democrat donor Ed Buck, of West Hollywood and FOB (Friend of Bill Clinton) accused by young gay blacks of drugging them. When will the Republicans demand Democrats return the money given them by Weinstein enabler Ben Affleck, himself accused of sexual harassment and Matt Damon who worked in 2004 to hide the Weinstein predilections? Who else in Hollywood has done this? My guess is that as the days and week go by, the women will come forward. Weinstein gave the Clinton Foundation one million dollars—to be expected—remember Hillary enabled and protected Bill from his charges of rape and being a sexual predator. It is time for more than the Republican Party to demand Hollywood, tainted money, to be given to real charities.

California Republican Party calls on CA Senators to return Weinstein’s money

California Republican Party,



SACRAMENTO, CA. – The California Republican Party today called upon California Senators Feinstein and Harris to join leading Democrats in the US Senate and return or donate to charity all political contributions they have received from Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein is a major donor to Democrats around the country and according to press reports, Mr. Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his company given the recent revelations about sexual harassment.

“Senator Feinstein and Senator Harris should join Democrat US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Martin Heinrich, Patrick Leahy and Cory Booker and return or donate to charity the contributions they received from Mr. Weinstein” said CAGOP Executive Director Cynthia Bryant.

“During three-decades worth of sexual harassment allegations, Harvey Weinstein lined the pockets of Democrats to the tune of three quarters of a million dollars. If democrats and the DNC truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning the dirty money should be a no-brainer.” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.