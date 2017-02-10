By

If you live in Fresno, Simi Valley or hundreds of California cities and counties that obey the Federal laws and are not sanctuary cities. So, if you live in one of the honest communities you have nothing to worry about, no concern the Feds will stop money to your library, roads or police department. WRONG!



The very confused Guv Brown and the Democrat cabal in Sacramento are trying to drag you into the problem and kill off your community. SB 54 is an effort by Senator De Leon, infamous for bragging half his family are law breakers and in his words, “worthy of being deported”. This bill would make all of California a sanctuary State—so if you police turn in criminals from foreign countries to ICE, your police are breaking California law. This is as sick as it gets. By legislation Democrats are making 38 million honest Californian law breakers. Another reason to leave the former Golden State—by definition the Democrats are making us all criminals.



This article by my good friend Kevin McNamee is a great explanation of the criminal proposal. Pass it on.

California SB 54: Sanctuary City on Steroids

Detrimental Impact to the City of Thousand Oaks



By Dr. Kevin McNamee, California Political News and Views, 2/11/17

Sacramento, California legislator De Leon has introduced Senate Bill 54 which imposes the State’s cities to become sanctuary havens for illegal immigrants. Its impact reaches far beyond the obvious fiscal drain on local resources for illegal immigrants.

Federal funds to the state and cities have the stipulation that if the state violates federal law, the U.S. Government may cut-off these funds. This applies to any federal monies provided to the City of Thousand Oaks, higher education (Community, California State Colleges and University of California) social programs (school breakfast and lunch) plus many other services.

Our neighboring city, Los Angeles, became a Sanctuary City, in 1979 when the city council compelled former LAPD chief Darryl Gates to enact Special Order 40 which prohibits officers from “initiating police action where the objective is to discover the alien status of a person.”

Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration reported that “Sanctuary City – generally forbids local police officers from inquiring into a suspect’s immigration status or reporting it to federal authorities. Such laws place a higher priority on protecting illegal aliens from deportation than on protecting legal immigrants and citizens from assault, rape, arson, and other crimes.”

De Leon’s “SB 54 purpose is to limit state and local law enforcement agencies involvement in immigration enforcement and to ensure that eligible individuals are able to seek services from and engage with state agencies without regard to their immigration status.”



“This bill prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies and school police and security departments from

Inquiring into or collecting information about an individual’s immigration status.

Detaining an individual on the basis of a hold request.

Responding to notification or transfer requests.

Providing, or responding to requests for, nonpublicly available personal information about an individual, including, but not limited to, information about the person’s release date, home address, or work address for immigration enforcement purposes.

Making arrests based on civil immigration warrants.

Giving federal immigration authorities access to interview individuals in agency or department custody for immigration enforcement purposes.

Assisting federal immigration in conducting a search of a vehicle without a warrant.

Performing the functions of an immigration officer, whether formal or informal.”

The City of Thousand Oaks and other California cities are at serious risk of having federal funds cut-off due to the actions of Sacramento legislators. The state and city cannot and must not selectively ignore laws that do not fit with their desired world view. If you do not like the law, go to Washington to change it. What message does this send to our children, our future leaders? Ignore the laws that you do not like and obey those you do like,President Trump has proven that when he draws a line in the sand, he has made good on his promise of action. SB 54, if passed, goes into affect immediately and violates federal law leaving the city at risk of losing federal funds. What is needed is immediate action by the League to Cities to file a lawsuit to stop Sacramento from imposing its will upon Thousand Oaks.

To monitor the bill’s progress in Sacramento, go to https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov and enter SB54.

Dr. Kevin McNamee, a 2018 candidate for the Thousand Oaks City Council, is a 20 year resident of Thousand Oaks and business owner for over 28 years. As a member of the Thousand Oaks Rotary, he volunteers his acupuncture and chiropractic clinical services at the Westminster Free Clinic to many of the city’s illegal immigrant and under-served population. Dr. McNamee’s Anti-Drug presentations in the middle and high schools have helped change student attitudes about illegal drug use and abuse. He is a part-time instructor at Ventura College in the Water Science Department. www.CaliforniaHealthInstitute.com