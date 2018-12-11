California SB2 and What Is It? (Gov’t Mandated Housing)

By

Democrats love you. They are mandating that you have shelter/housing—and government will mandate it. No joke! Of course you will pay through the nose—making housing for you unaffordable. “New Fees Commencing January 1, 2018, and except as provided in paragraph (2), in addition to any other recording fees specified in this code, a fee of $75.00 shall be paid at the time of recording of every real estate instrument, paper, or notice required or permitted by law to be recorded, except those expressly exempted from payment of recording fees, per each single transaction per parcel of real property. The fee imposed by this section shall not exceed $225.00. This is just the start of new fees and taxes. In the end the real goal is not housing for those in need but to force folks to leave the State to save themselves financially. Watch SB 2 and see people realize that Democrats do not want them in California—except if you are very rich, very poor or an illegal alien.

California SB2 and What Is It

New Affordable Housing and Job Acts Fee, also known as SB2

North Orange County Escrow, January, 2018



Establishes permanent, ongoing sources of funding dedicated to affordable housing development

Money to be placed in Building Homes and Jobs Fund created with the CA State Treasury

New Fees

Commencing January 1, 2018, and except as provided in paragraph (2), in addition to any other recording fees specified in this code, a fee of $75.00 shall be paid at the time of recording of every real estate instrument, paper, or notice required or permitted by law to be recorded, except those expressly exempted from payment of recording fees, per each single transaction per parcel of real property. The fee imposed by this section shall not exceed $225.00.

Documents Covered

Real estate instrument, paper, or notice means a document relating to real property, including, but not limited to, the following:

Grant Deed

Trustee’s Deed

Deed of Trust

Reconveyance

Quit Claim Deed

Fictitious Deed of Trust

Assignment of Deed of Trust

Request for Notice of Default

Abstract of Judgment

Subordination Agreement

Declaration of Homestead

Abandonment of Homestead

Notice of Default

Release or Discharge

Easement

Notice of Trustee Sale

Notice of Completion

UCC Financing Statement

Mechanic’s Lien

Map

Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions

Exemptions

The fee described in paragraph (1) shall not be imposed on any real estate instrument, paper, or notice recorded in connection with a transfer subject to the imposition of a documentary transfer tax, or notice recorded with the transfer of real property that is a residential dwelling to an owner-occupier.

New County Created Forms

Some counties have created a coversheet for use in documenting whether the new fees are chargeable on a document. The coversheet is recorded concurrently and may require an additional recording fee (approximately $3.00).

Where a coversheet is required, someone must prepare it.

It is reasonable to believe that the fee or exemption will need to be reflected on the actual document

County-by-County Interpretations

Coversheet requirement

Fee name

Fee being charged per document or per parcel

Counties determine which documents are “related”

Fee being charged on document with transfer tax exemption language

Additional fees for documents with “multiple titles”

Impact on New Lenders

Additional fees must be quoted on Loan Estimate and/or Closing Disclosure within tolerance to be chargeable to the consumer

Recording fees are in the 10% tolerance category under TRID

So far, we’re hearing that many lenders are reluctant to add the fees to their documents

Estimating high, but within reasonable range for specific transaction recommended

Imperative that lender’s instructions and disclosures be reviewed to determine risks

Verbal and written push back likely appropriate and/or necessary to minimize future demands for reimbursement

If the actual numbers don’t match, who is responsible for the difference if additional funds are owed

Notification to lender on changes necessary to stay compliant with TRID re-disclosure requirements

Impact on Payoffs

It is expected that payoff lenders will be adding these additional fees to their payoff demand

Most conventional lenders record both a Substitution of Trustee and a Reconveyance as separate documents so it is reasonable to expect an additional $150.00

Sometimes an assignment must be recorded also which would be an additional $75.00 fee

It has been reported that some payoff lenders are indicating that they will give the documents to the borrower to record to avoid paying the fees

Where payoff documents are being recorded after the closing, the recorders’ offices are unlikely to consider them part of the same transaction for the $225.00 cap