By

Wear a hat at a Clovis High School in favor of Donald Trump and America, you are creating an “unsafe environment.” Wear a hat in favor of crooked Hillary or the openly bigoted Obama, and you are cheered. For the Democrats, if they do not have double standards, they would have no standards. “The school district appears to be all over the place in “rationalizing” its decision. According to yourcentralvalley.com, Clovis Unified School District spokesperson Kelly Avants said the school dress code “is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning.” Avants compared wearing MAGA hats to yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. However, she also said the dress code “allows for students to wear shirts or other clothing with a wide variety of sayings and/or political commentary,” and noted MAGA apparel “is acceptable.” You can see how someone might be just a little confused. What is behind this? Administrators and teachers in favor of hate. Just that simple.

California school bans student’s MAGA hat, claims creates ‘unsafe’ environment

College Fix Staff , 2/24/19

A California high school has told a student she cannot wear her “Make America Great” hat to school as it may make other students feel “unsafe.”

Clovis North High School’s Maddie Mueller, a politically active student who’s a member of the Valley Patriots group, said the Patriots had planned to wear MAGA hats at school last Wednesday but were informed they were not allowed.

The school district appears to be all over the place in “rationalizing” its decision. According to yourcentralvalley.com, Clovis Unified School District spokesperson Kelly Avants said the school dress code “is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning.”

Avants compared wearing MAGA hats to yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. However, she also said the dress code “allows for students to wear shirts or other clothing with a wide variety of sayings and/or political commentary,” and noted MAGA apparel “is acceptable.”

You can see how someone might be just a little confused.

Mueller plans to challenge the district on First Amendment grounds.