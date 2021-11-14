By

Congrats to the Calaveras Unified School Board—they put science and child agenda of hack politicians and the lyin Dr. Fauci. “The Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) in California said Wednesday it will not adhere to the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. In a five to zero vote, the CUSD’s Board of Trustees made the decision to not “support, enforce, or comply with” the pending mandate, Fox 40 reported. “This outcome was the same for the both agenda items addressing students as well as staff,” the district said in a social media post: To bad most of the schools are in the attitude of child abuse—forcing kids to wear diapers on their face and take a jab that could harm them for the rest of their lives.

California School Board Votes to Reject Vaccine Mandate

Amy Furr , Breitbart, 11/12/21

The Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) in California said Wednesday it will not adhere to the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

In a five to zero vote, the CUSD’s Board of Trustees made the decision to not “support, enforce, or comply with” the pending mandate, Fox 40 reported.

“This outcome was the same for the both agenda items addressing students as well as staff,” the district said in a social media post:

“Direction was also provided to agendize the topics of Mask Mandates and Testing Protocols for the 11/23 Board Meeting for further discussion and possible board action,” it concluded.

In a letter posted November 4, the district said the board was aware of the potential impacts regarding possible liability exposure, funding loss, and additional formal actions that could come against the district in response:

The decision to reject the mandate came approximately one week after U.S. health officials approved the child-size vaccination doses for people aged five to 11.

Most people are against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for schoolchildren, and a majority are worried about the safety of the shots for the young, a Rasmussen Reports survey posted Thursday found.

According to Breitbart News:

The survey also asked if public schools should make the vaccine “mandatory” for students. That remains an unpopular idea, as 55 percent said “no,” public schools should not. Over three-quarters of Republicans and 61 percent of independents hold the same sentiments, while 61 percent of Democrats said “yes,” public schools should mandate the vaccine for schoolchildren.

In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced schoolchildren would be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine to attend in-person classes.

However, social media users praised the CUSD’s recent decision, one person writing, “THANK YOU for holding the line and pushing back against our tyrannical Governor.”

“Nice work!!! Thank you for for standing up for medical freedom!” another commented.