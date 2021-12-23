By

Gavin Newsom believes he is the King of California, not the Governor. He has issued Executive Orders, mandates and other demands by government on the people of the State—all on the basis of junk science and corruption for the purpose of creating a dictatorship. Note he never goes to the Legislature for a vote—he demands. I can prove his efforts are ALL on the basis of junk science. He is demanding that we all wear masks when going to gyms, movies, work and restaurants. Here is my challenge: GO TO YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL PIZZA JOINT, WEARING A MASK. WALK IN, WEARING THE MASK AND START SMELLING THE WONDER OF THE PIZZA’S BEING MADE. IF YOU CAN SMELL THE PIZZA, WHILE WEARING A MASK—THE MASK IS A FAILURE. But, Newsom knows the mask is worthless, but provides an opportunity of controlling people. Here we have a school district, near Modesto hat uses real science to make decisions—congrats to the people of this community

California School District Defies Newsom, Refuses To Enforce COVID Jab Mandate For Students And Staff

Hopefully this will pave the way for other districts to stand up to the tyranny as well.

By James Samson, Red Voice Media, 12/21/21





OAKDALE, CA – The Oakdale Joint Unified School District is defying Governor Gavin Newsom to say that it won’t enforce California’s COVID-19 jab mandate for students and staff.

The school district decided last week in a 4-1 vote that it will not make the mandate a recommendation moving forward.

“The governing board is aware that many parents have concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and believes that parental choice regarding health decisions is absolutely essential,” the board stated, according to The Modesto Bee.

District officials went on to say that their board “supports local control and decision making.” They went on to let Newsom know that he needs to reconsider the negative impact this mandate could have on students and staffers alike, “including the anticipated interruption in attendance for many students whose parents elect not to vaccinate them.”

They also feel that Newsom should allow schools to decide for themselves what COVID-19 safety protocols that they feel are necessary. The district then emphatically stated that it will not deny any “student access to in-person education” because of his or her COVID-19 vaccination status.

The district claimed that the COVID-19 jab mandate “appears to discriminate against people of color disproportionately; therefore, creating racial, ethnic, and philosophical issues.”