By

Your child is going to be told, in California government schools that white people are racist. Then they are going to be told to admit they have “white privilege” and are racist. Just like in a Chinese Communist Party concentration camp, the children will be forced to admit their “sins”. They will also be told they need to step aside, so that children of color can move ahead. In other words, government schools are going to make kids feel inferior. Imagine the therapy these kids will need to get over the racism and inferiority complex created by government schools. “Piedmont Unified School District of Piedmont, California recently passed a policy in early September stating the district’s commitment to “equitable outcomes for students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color” through new race policies. These policies use tax dollars to teach children as young as kindergarten that their nation is evil, due to “our nation’s continuing history of systemic racism, anti-Blackness, White supremacy, White privilege, and oppression based on race.” “The Board recognizes that underrepresented groups became underrepresented not of their own doing but rather as the result of the institutionalized power dynamic and racism that exists in society,” the policy states, openly rejecting personal responsibility and teaching people of certain ethnic groups that they are born victims because of the color of their skin.” The Piedmont schools are as racist as the Alabama schools were in 1950’. California has become the Old South—government promoted racism.

California School District’s New ‘Equity’ Curriculum Teaches Kindergarteners To Be Racist

Photo courtesy [email protected], flickr

By Jordan Davidson, The Federalist, 9/21/20

Piedmont Unified School District of Piedmont, California recently passed a policy in early September stating the district’s commitment to “equitable outcomes for students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color” through new race policies. These policies use tax dollars to teach children as young as kindergarten that their nation is evil, due to “our nation’s continuing history of systemic racism, anti-Blackness, White supremacy, White privilege, and oppression based on race.”

“The Board recognizes that underrepresented groups became underrepresented not of their own doing but rather as the result of the institutionalized power dynamic and racism that exists in society,” the policy states, openly rejecting personal responsibility and teaching people of certain ethnic groups that they are born victims because of the color of their skin.

“In every decision it makes, the Board shall work to ensure equitable outcomes for BIPOC students, staff, and their families and, in so doing, shall not rely on biased or stereotypical assumptions about any particular group,” the policy claims, although it goes on to stereotype white people based on their skin color by calling them inherently racist.

“For many white people, this can be hard to hear, understand, or accept, but if you are white in America, you have benefited from the color of your skin,” the policy explains in its definition for “white privilege.”

In the final version of the policy, the school board expresses its “strong commitment to anti-racist values” to make accommodations for those “who have been historically marginalized by governing and academic institutions” because of an “institutionalized power dynamic and racism that exists in society.”

Some of these steps to “racial equity” by the school board include promoting “inclusion,” “advancing representation…to the extent legally permitted” by hiring people based on their skin color, prioritizing the “mental and physical well-being” of people based on their skin color, and enforcing diversity and inclusion measures based on skin color.

The school also plans to implement so-called “anti-racist” education starting in kindergarten, including materials covering “White privilege, White supremacy, and anti-Black racism” with “an emphasis on opportunities to learn for White-identified staff, students, and their families.” Some of this execution, the board warned, may result in the removal of “inappropriate or outdated curriculum.”

“Furthermore, anti-racist work addresses practices, policies, and institutional barriers that perpetuate racial inequities and impede equitable access to opportunities for BIPOC students, staff, and their families, to the extent permitted by law,” the policy reads.

The curriculum, which the school board defines as “being actively conscious about race” uses the “four domains of the social justice standards providing equal emphasis on identity, diversity, justice, and action in elementary grades and greater emphasis on justice and action in secondary grades.”

The new policy also included a “glossary of terms” defining words such as “Anti-Black”, “Culturally Responsive Pedagogy,” “Restorative Justice/Restorative Practices,” and “White Privilege,” according to resources such as the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, which recently came under fire for promoting racist propaganda intended for use in schools and the home.

Progress in implementing these racial equity rules will be tracked by the school board superintendent to ensure that “measurable academic and school experience improvements for PUSD BIPOC students” are occurring.