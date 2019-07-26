By

California school leaders float $11B tax hike on companies, top earners

By CARLA MARINUCCI, Politico, 7/18/19

SAN FRANCISCO — California education leaders are floating a 2020 initiative that would tax top earners and corporations to raise an additional $11 billion annually for schools, building off recent polls showing strong voter support to boost K-12 spending, POLITICO has learned.

The move has already alarmed the state’s business community and could create a political dilemma for Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders who may be wary of asking voters for another major tax increase, including the third in two decades targeting affluent residents.

The draft measure by the California School Board Association calls for a 1.5 percentage point tax increase on personal income above $1 million, a move estimated to produce $3.5 billion annually for schools. But potentially more controversial is a provision for an additional 5 percentage point increase on corporate income over $1 million, which backers say would bring in another $7.5 billion in revenue.

Unlike general tax increases, which return about 40 percent to K-14 programs, revenues from the CSBA tax increases would go entirely to schools, backers say. The proposal dedicates 89 percent to K-12, and 11 percent to California community colleges.

“Right now we’re continuing to work with the Legislature to see if something can be done at the Capitol that would restore California school funding to appropriate levels to get as close as we were in the ’70s,’’ a period when California ranked top five in the nation among per pupil spending, said Troy Flint, spokesman for the California School Boards Association.

Some rankings show the state falling to 41st in per-pupil spending, and Flint said that “we really think that it’s the role of the Legislature to reverse four decades of under-investment.’’

Absent legislative action, the group would begin gathering signatures in January, Flint said.

The organization’s polling on the matter — four statewide surveys to date — strongly suggest public support for such a route, Flint said. A CSBA poll by Fairbanks Maslin of likely voters in the November 2020 election suggests that nearly two-thirds support a plan to raise $11 billion for the schools — even after negative messaging is employed.

But the latest tax effort has prompted concern among the California business community, which has already galvanized around fighting a qualified 2020 ballot measure backed by a labor coalition called Schools and Communities First.

The so-called “split-roll” effort to increase property tax assessments — supported by big city mayors like Oakland’s Libby Schaaf and good-government organizations like the League of Women Voters — has been estimated to raise $11 billion annually, with approximately $5 billion going to schools and the remainder to other general fund purposes.

Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, said that the school boards association, like backers of the “split roll” measure, “could not be sending a worse signal” to the business community here and beyond about California by suggesting more tax increases are in the future.

“When you compare that with Texas … where will these companies headquarter and grow jobs?” he said.

“There has to be a balance, and that’s going to be what the governor is going to have to lead on going forward,” he said. “California is sitting on the $21 billion surplus, and these measures have no accountability, and no transparency. They do nothing to fix the system.”

California voters in 2004 approved a 1 percent tax on income above $1 million for mental health services. In 2012, they approved separate tax hikes on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for joint filers; those were extended in 2016.

To date, polls have suggested that the split-roll measure faces far more challenges at the ballot box, with the public lukewarm on the measure that would remove Proposition 13 protections for commercial property.

And that’s before the Business Roundtable this week launched a campaign called FightforProp13, what it promises will be an aggressive effort it says is aimed at educating state voters about the negative effects of higher taxes on the state’s businesses, economy and homeowners.

Lapsley said that should the educators’ proposal make the ballot, the business community “will give every consideration to fighting this one right along with it.”

Flint said that the two major tax-boosting measures on the 2020 ballot could be “complimentary,’’ not competing.

One former top California Democratic legislator, who did not want to be named, told POLITICO that while it’s understandable the school board organization is aiming for legislation first, a ballot measure appears far more likely.

“They’re trying to leverage the legislative body to move..because it’s less expensive in terms of signature gathering,’’ the former lawmaker said. “Will you get a member to carry it? Yes. But will it pass [the Legislature]? Doubtful.”

The former lawmaker cited legislative concerns about a possible recession looming and other tax increases potentially on the agenda.

Flint said the school board organization is reaching out to business leaders, cognizant of their concerns and hoping to get their support.

“They’re wary of new taxes,” he said. “…And we’re working to convince them it would be a sound investment in terms of California’s economic prosperity.”