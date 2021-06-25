By

If you are a racist, you will love the new curriculum for California schools. You will find out all the worlds ills are due to white people. That the black race is superior and even getting the right answer on a math test is proof of white supremacy. “In Orange County, California, much of our school districts (especially the district of Irvine) have adopted this new curriculum that teaches children to categorize and judge themselves and others by their race. It is an extremist ideological curriculum that exacerbates racism, and it vitiates Martin Luther King’s dream that our children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Whatever its objectives, this curriculum has no place in our k-12 schools. It teaches children that meritocracy is a “myth” (their race determines what they will achieve in life) and that “freedom of confident action is there for just a small number of people.” It even includes a privilege-power scale by which children rank themselves and presumably others—with the first question assigning the maximum number of adverse points based on the child’s race and gender. And this is just the beginning. This goes beyond racism, it is pure hate. Sad to see government schools become KKK training centers. No wonder folks are going to homeschooling in large numbers—especially in the black community. Parents want an education for their children—not hate mongering pretending to be education.

California Schools Embraces Machiavellian Race Demagogues

Katherine Daigle Politichicks, 6/22/21

Sharroky Hollie, a Machiavellian race demagogue, and Ijeoma Oluo, infamously declare that “our police forces were created . . . to control Americans of color,” that America is a “blood-soaked racist country,” and that “White male identity is in a very dark place.” They also conclude that “all Trump supporters are White supremacists.” Other writing examples abound, but I think as you read on you will get the point.

From Lawliberty.org:

How quickly time passes! There cannot be many Americans under the age of 45 who have the faintest idea of what Communism was like in practice. And so, Marxism is making a comeback. And just like the people described by Machiavelli who keep falling for the empty promises of usurpers, no matter how many times they have been deceived by them, we as Americans rather than appreciate the benefits that their free governments afford them (even if no government can entirely eliminate such evils as poverty, illness, prejudice, or police misconduct) continue to be baffled by the senseless stupidity being sold to them by Marxists, now known as BLM.

After petitioning and receiving public records, the school district has slowly trickled out a handful of emails revealing how deep this hatred really goes. In fact, the emails also revealed that the school district used taxpayer dollars to contract with Sharroky Hollie, whose “pricey and provocative” seminars were stopped in another school in Florida after generating controversy and potentially encouraging people to “shame one another publicly.” It remains unclear how much the Irvine school district has paid him, or what else will come to light as the emails continue trickling out.

District officials, for example, invited teachers to join their book club studying the writings of Ijeoma Oluo. The following is from her 2017 publication, “So You Want To Fight White Supremacy“:

White supremacy has been woven into the fabric of our nation from the moment that white settlers decided that their claim to the land was more important than the lives of indigenous people. The white supremacy we are seeing in the streets right now is not just Nazism, and to label it as such is erosive. Yes, there are definitely neo-Nazis marching among the ranks of the White Supremacists. These white supremacists draw a lot of inspiration from Hitler and the monstrous acts that Nazis committed”. This is not a new problem. This is America.

In the meantime, parents and organizations around the country are gearing up to stop the spread of Critical Race Theory (“CRT”). One of the oldest chapters of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance recently lambasted CRT as “a hateful, divisive, manipulative fraud.” The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism has similarly decried such curriculum as “a cynical and intolerant orthodoxy” that “pits us against one another, and diminishes what it means to be human.” Others have described it, for example, as “disempowering, divisive, and ill-suited to helping students of color succeed in school.” And countless videos have gone viral of parents taking a stand against school boards that have adopted it. The tide is certainly turning against CRT.

Here in Orange County, CA, Capistrano Unified School District tried to adopt a similar curriculum (euphemistically termed “Cultural Proficiency Curriculum“). But after publicizing the draft curriculum for parents’ advanced review and comment, they faced so much blowback and embarrassment that they had to scrap it and find a better alternative.

To be sure, there are many options for curricula that foster more inclusion, empathy, and tolerance. But this extreme indoctrination is not one them and, to the contrary, will only foster division and hate. I urge you to write Irvine’s school board (Paul Bakota, Ira Glasky, Lauren Brooks, Sharon Wallin, and Cyril Yu)—and as is happening elsewhere in the country, vote them out for embracing this neo-racist curriculum.