"The state's dependence on local control when it comes to more than 10,000 public schools means that each district gets to decide how and when to reopen. The state instructs schools to report outbreaks to their local health departments, but the state is not required to compile that data or make it public. California is one of 11 states that does not publish information about the virus in schools, according to a New York Times analysis.

The California Department of Public Health said it "closely monitors" coronavirus outbreaks, including in schools, but CDPH had no information to share about transmission rates or other coronavirus data from campuses.

California schools have little data to guide decisions as most remain closed

By MACKENZIE MAYS, Politico, 12/2/20

SACRAMENTO — Much is still unknown about the transmission of Covid-19 in schools. But California, home to more than 6 million schoolchildren, knows less than most states.

Nine months after schools in California closed their doors due to the pandemic, the state lacks data that public health officials say could help districts get kids safely back into classrooms at a faster pace.

While the California Department of Public Health provides daily updates on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, it offers no information about schools as part of that database.

“Since COVID-19 is circulating widely in California, it is not possible to determine the location of infection for the great majority of cases,” CDPH said in an email when asked about school virus data. “So, there are no available data on transmission patterns in schools generally or other settings that involve people who move around between settings and the community.”

The state is also not tracking which schools are open and closed or what type of instruction model they’re using in the pandemic — data that education officials say could help devise a plan about what works and what doesn’t. “State law does not require or provide a centralized way for California’s 1,000+ school districts to report and quickly update this information on an ongoing basis,” California Department of Education spokesperson Scott Roark said.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) called California a “data desert.” He has been pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to share more data with the public since the pandemic hit.

“The government is collecting key information but is not providing any level of transparency for the benefit of schools or our economy or public health,” Glazer said in an interview.

State lawmakers and health officials alike have voiced frustration with the lack of information on schools, as pressure mounts to reopen schools. What the state does know about school outbreaks has officials cautiously optimistic about the spread of the virus on campuses, especially among younger students.

In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly reported that the state has seen no connection between school reopening and increased transmission. That echoes national reports that show schools are likely not superspreaders and that younger children have lower transmission rates than adults.

Orange County, home to more than 400,000 K-12 students, was among the first to reopen classrooms in some districts, and is unique in reporting its school virus data. As part of its online Covid-19 database, the Orange County Health Department reports cases from elementary schools to college. As of Nov. 14, there have been 390 cases reported on campuses; more than 200 were students and 80 were teachers — mostly at elementary and middle schools.

“This is the kind of information that would put parents’ and teachers’ minds at ease if it’s true but we just don’t know,” Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) said in an interview. “If we want to reopen safely, it would make most sense to know when schools open up, if there’s been outbreaks. What we don’t know is troubling and it doesn’t allow us to look at and really magnify places that have done it well and places that have had problems.”

During a legislative hearing in October, Gonzalez pressed the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Education about the virus’ impact on schools but the state agencies didn’t have many answers. Gonzalez pointed to the state’s data otherwise and said Newsom needs to make schools a higher priority.

“There’s a lot of things we can do and none of it’s being talked about. There’s a basic prioritizing of our kids’ education that could happen,” Gonzalez said. “I get frustrated because I’ve heard so much about curfews and bars and drinking and restaurants and where you can eat and how you can eat. By far, I’ve heard more about that than kids going to school. It’s like our kids are an afterthought.”

Gonzalez and other Democrats aren’t calling for an immediate return to school now that cases are surging again in California, but they have encouraged districts to develop plans that can be implemented when cases subside. Many school officials have found it hard to defend any reopening strategy absent concrete data, however.

Schools in California are using county and state metrics to make their own decisions about reopening. On Tuesday, San Diego Unified announced it would delay its partial reopening planned for this month, pointing to a surge in cases that has Newsom warning of another potential state shutdown.

Concerned teachers have pointed to reports of outbreaks and school quarantines in districts that have opened. They say that too many California schools lack sufficient protections and Covid-19 test access to bring students back, especially right now.

California Teachers Association spokesperson Claudia Briggs cast doubt on early data that shows low transmission rates, saying that kids, who are often asymptomatic, are likely not being tested, providing an unclear picture of the actual risk in schools.

“CTA believes data transparency is key to understanding the actual impact of the coronavirus in our schools and communities. Without the frequent, school-centered widespread testing and contact tracing, there is no accurate way of tracking infection and transmission rates in our schools,” she said.

California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas said that the union has been pushing for school data since the pandemic hit in March, and that for now, the information is merely anecdotal — and those anecdotes are scary for teachers and families.

“I know that I have members that have died,” Freitas said. “People are saying it’s safe to open, it’s not safe to open, but really, we don’t know what’s happening in California.”

Newsom has set metrics that prevent schools from opening in counties with high Covid-19 rates but leaves the decision up to local districts. Even in areas with high case rates, the governor has left a path for schools to reopen if they choose but stops short of any sort of state mandate or recommendation.

Big city mayors, lawmakers and education advocates are calling for clearer state standards and guidance, worried that the local control policy is exacerbating inequities, as private schools and those in wealthier communities reopen at faster rates. Seven families sued the state this week alleging that California’s approach to distance learning has widened the achievement gap and disproportionately harmed low-income Black and Latino students.

Yolo County Public Health Officer Aimee Sisson was recently asked to update the Davis Joint Unified school board on the risk to schools but struggled to find any data for California campuses. Sisson says the state needs to track approaches to in-person learning, including how many students are in classes and for how long.

“We don’t have a comprehensive one-stop shop about how schools are doing with reopening in California. There’s often numerator data provided but without any sort of denominator, you have no idea of what the actual risk is to calculate,” Sisson said.

Sisson said the small amount of data the state does have on schools is good news so far, but without tracking it on a deeper, wider scale, it’s useless.

“In general, it seems to be going better than anyone could have hoped in terms of the number of cases. To me, that provides tremendous hope that if you proceed cautiously and follow the guidance, that we can in fact have kids return to classrooms,” she said. “But you can’t figure out how to balance risks if you don’t know what the risks are.”