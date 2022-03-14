By

California Schools Ignoring Unsuitable, Graphic Sex Curriculum, Student Sexual Harassment

Parents fed up with California schools ‘betraying’ kids

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/14/22

Last year, California’s public school population saw a drop by 160,000 kids. Some experts say that enrollment drop was even higher. This year, experts expect even more parents to pull their kids from public schools, for myriad reasons.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered public schools to close in March 2020 for the pandemic, parents never expected the closures to last so long. But during the time at home distance learning, parents discovered more than they ever bargained for about their schools and teachers.

Lance Izumi, Senior Director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute and the author of the PRI book The Homeschool Boom: Pandemic, Policies, and Possibilities said in October the COVID-19 pandemic “may have been the crack in the dam that allowed parents’ building frustration with the regular public schools to burst forth.” Izumi explained:

“Across California, state figures show that K-12 enrollment fell by 160,000 students, which was a 3-percent dip and the largest drop in enrollment in twenty years.

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, enrollment dropped by 27,000 students, which was a nearly 6 percent fall. The Los Angeles Times noted that this percentage decline ‘is three times what planners in the nation’s second-largest school district predicted.’

Even more ominous for the future of the regular public schools is the plunge in enrollment among the nation’s youngest students.”

Parents also uncovered many issues with their children’s schooling during the distance learning: sexualized curriculum, one-size-fits-all curriculum, inadequate curriculum, deficient and inconsistent teachers, among other issues.

The quarantines and learning loss, together with mask and vaccine mandates imposed by the governor and school districts as a condition of school re-openings, were a deal breaker for many families.

“Even before the pandemic, 82 percent of low-income California eighth graders failed to perform proficiently on the 2019 National Assessment for Educational Progress reading exam,” Izumi said last week. “Further, 53 percent of non-low-income eighth graders also failed to score proficiently.”

Unsurprisingly, California has the nation’s lowest literacy rate. And school lockdowns did not improve literacy or test scores. Some experts say California’s school kids’ IQ dropped by 20 points as a result of school lockdowns and distance learning.

However, in California, Izumi said a report by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics found, “Charter schools saw enrollment increases for nearly every racial and ethnic subgroup, while district public schools saw enrollment decreases for nearly every racial and ethnic subgroup. Specifically, charter schools saw particularly large increases of Asian, Filipino, Hispanic, and multi-racial students. District public schools saw a particularly large decrease in White and Black students.”

A disturbing trend in public education has also been exposed by brave parents and students: inappropriate sexual materials distributed to students, and in many cases in the scheduled, planned curriculum, teaching kids to use gender pronouns, cartoon books encouraging homosexuality and transgenderism, cartoons showing graphic sexual encounters between teen boys and trans students, and cross-dressing, among other behaviors.

Other parents report schools refuse to deal with problem students, instead threatening parents and their kids for reporting sexual and physical assaults.

The Globe has reported on many of these school issues:

This week, the Globe was contacted by parents at a Sacramento elementary school with a really disturbing story about physical harassment and abuse at the school. Parent report having problems with the school and an Individualized Education Program (IEP) child who sexually assaults the girls in the classrooms, by repeatedly grabs and touches their vaginas, and at recess including her children. She said one of her kids has been touched the most because she was actually “best friends” with this boy.

She said the school has covered-up that being friends with this boy is actually the inherent danger as that’s when the girls get assaulted. She said the school takes the stance that the boy doesn’t know what he’s doing, that school officials don’t see him doing it, and even claims none of the kids are reporting it. She said her kids have been reporting it all year but they are told not to tattle.

Other kids have also reported the boy to the school, but are equally dismissed by the adults. And now, school officials are trying to discredit the mom rather than dealing with the problem. This is happening in first grade.

The mom made a report to the Sacramento County Sheriff about the school failing to properly act as mandatory reporters, but says she’s not sure if that’s going anywhere. She also made a complaint to CPS, which is what the school should have done as mandatory reporters, and that investigation seems to be underway. But she said, CPS has no jurisdiction over what happens at at the school and neither does the Sheriff. She discovered that the sheriff reports the incident(s) to the superintendent because the schools are allowed to fully self regulate.

The only teeth in this situation to hold the adults in charge accountable is the failure of the school personnel to act as mandated reporters.

She said the school principal had the school safety officer give her a letter last week when she dropped her kids off, which threatened her with criminal action, but was based on lies and false statements by the principal.

This is still pending. The Globe will do a follow-up report.

Los Angeles parents reported to the Globe that at their private Jewish school with 2022-2023 tuition of $52,100, high school students were provided “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by a teacher, and told to read it for class. The moms said the kids were shocked, and the reaction by parents was even worse.

“This school is supposed to be religious,” a mom told the Globe. “We trusted them (school officials) because they are religious. But this is child porn!” She said the book is full of cartoon images of kids’ struggles with gender issues, cross-dressing and/or transitioning to a different gender, as well as graphic homosexual sex acts.

The Globe reviewed the book and noted that because it shows actual graphic sexual acts, even in cartoon form, we can’t include the pictures in this article. That the book is done in cartoon form, indicates that it is directed at kids, despite claiming it is for 18 and older readers, and the reviews on Amazon indicate this. It is a very graphic “comic” style book about one person’s sexual experiences.

Parents contacted the school principal who recommended they email the school board, but the school board won’t meet with them.

The principal claims she removed the book, but parents say she’s still pushing a weird woke agenda.

A mom said the school accepts all forms of Judaism, and the principal’s “religious affiliation is pro-Palestine and BLM.”

“A lot of parents are very traditional,” a mom said. “She does not have the best interests of the students in mind.”

She asked, “Where does it stop?”