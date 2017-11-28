Sometimes there is good news for California. Even the usury level of taxes in the State has not stopped the tech California has the nation’s third-best economic growth this year among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by the personal financial website GoBankingRates.com, which is based in Los Angeles.
In California, the information industry easily outpaced all other industries, contributing 0.71 percentage points to California’s GDP. The finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing industry contributed only 0.34 percentage points.
West Virginia saw the most economic growth of any U.S. state in 2017, the study says.
Why was West Virginia number one? For eight years Barack Obama used the White House to close down the State. Trump, opened up the mines and stopped the government abuse of the State.
