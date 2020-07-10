By

This is a ridiculous article. It makes claims that in lots of SMALL ways Asian-Americans are being harassed. Yes, it is wrong to bully or abuse anyone. But what is being done is small potatoes, a little here, a little there. Left out is the latest move by the California Democrat Party and Guv Newsom to discriminate against Asian-American is a BIG way—with the approval of government. That would be the effort to return to affirmative action for enrollment in our schools. Asian students are about 40% of the UV system. Under the Democrats discriminatory law, that would be cut to 15%. The same discrimination goes for government hiring and giving of government contracts. That means the State of California will, by law, be the most hateful, anti-Asian American organization in the State—and it has police powers the KKK never had to enforce its racism. Do we want California in 2020 to become the Mississippi of 1960?

Newsom SUPPORTS Discrimination Against Asian-Americans

California Sees Surge in Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

California County News, 07/8/2020

California has recorded a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past three months. Between March and June, there were 832 recorded incidents against Asian Americans in the state, according to the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council and Chinese for Affirmative Action. That total includes 81 physical assaults and 64 potential civil rights violations.

Asian American advocacy groups blame xenophobic sentiments surrounding the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. They also point to racist statements by President Donald Trump, including his recent jokes about the “Kung Flu” at campaign rallies and his consistent references to the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus.”

The groups have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to launch a state task force that would look at ways to enforce anti-discrimination and civil rights laws. In a statement, Newsom’s spokesperson said: “Racism and xenophobia have no place in California — not during a public health emergency when it is essential we come together to support all of our communities — not ever.”