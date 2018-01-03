By

California Senate Knew Of Sexual Misconduct Claim But Left Young Woman In Lawmaker’s Office, Critics Question HR Competency

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio, 1/2/18

The California Senate’s human resources office knew about Sen. Tony Mendoza’s alleged sexual misconduct with a female student Fellow in late September. But instead of immediately placing the lawmaker on leave, or finding a safer place for the young woman — as experts say a properly trained, experienced HR professional might have done — Senate leaders left the Fellow in Mendoza’s office for another six weeks.

The Senate says its HR office first became aware of allegations that Mendoza engaged in inappropriate behavior on September 22, the same day it terminated three staffers who worked in the office of the Los Angeles-based senator.

That behavior allegedly includes repeated verbal offers and text invites to the female Fellow to visit him at home, according to a lawyer who represents one of the fired employees and a report in The Sacramento Bee. The lawyer also said that, on one occasion, the lawmaker invited the young woman to his hotel room at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County.

Eventually, the Fellow began a new job in another senator’s office on November 6. But HR and employment law experts say the Senate botched its response to Mendoza’s victim.

“A truly independent professional who is investigating a complaint of sexual harassment is not going to handle things the way it appears this information was handled,” said Genie Harrison, a Los Angeles-based trial attorney. She has practiced HR and employment law for 25 years, and is helping craft legislation in response to the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations at the state Capitol.

This #MeToo movement has begun to spark reforms by the Senate and Assembly. But current and former Senate employees suggest the changes hardly scratch the surface of what’s needed.

Instead, they paint a picture of a Senate Rules and HR department unable to effectively and expeditiously handle routine issues — let alone navigate the thorny legal field of sexual harassment complaints.

The decision to keep the Fellow in Mendoza’s office for six weeks adds to criticism of the HR experience, qualifications and competency of two of the Senate’s top administrators: Secretary of the Senate Daniel Alvarez, the chamber’s executive officer, and his Deputy Secretary for Human Resources, Jeannie Oropeza. Critics say Oropeza’s resumé invites questions over whether she had sufficient hands-on HR experience when she was hired.

“I do not believe that, for the position [Oropeza] holds, she is qualified,” said Samira Collier Watt, the former No. 2 Senate HR official, of her boss.

Watt’s nearly 25 years in that office — and 40 years under the Capitol dome — ended when she retired last week. “It’s been very challenging to work with this kind of leadership for the past two-and-a-half years,” she said.

In addition, six current or former chiefs of staff to senators in both political parties criticized Oropeza in particular for a lack of accessibility and inconsistent responses. Several of them also questioned Alvarez’s oversight of the HR office. “My experience has been disheartening at best,” one said.

Alvarez and Oropeza declined to discuss these allegations or the Mendoza incident. But Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León’s office defends Oropeza as “an eminently qualified and respected” public servant.

“Any public employee, no matter how adept and accomplished, can be a target for second-guessing, but [Oropeza] was the best person for the job when she was hired and has proven more than capable ever since,” De León press secretary Jonathan Underland wrote in an emailed statement. “Any suggestion otherwise is unfair and unfounded.”

Adama Iwu, who co-founded the We Said Enough movement that has sought to change the culture of harassment at the Capitol, argued that the issues inside the HR office demonstrate larger, systemic challenges.

“We’ve always said there are structural issues here,” she said. “It’s not any one person that’s the root of the problem, but it’s the system overall — the system that prioritizes protecting an institution over individuals and victims.”

The six-week lag between the Mendoza complaint and removing the Fellow from the senator’s office was recounted to Capital Public Radio by a source familiar with the situation and was not disputed by the Senate. Mendoza himself did not learn about the complaint until The Sacramento Bee reached out to his office on November 6 — again, six weeks after the original complaint.

Mike Letizia, who runs a Stockton-based HR consulting firm and leads training courses on behalf of the California chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, called the handling of Mendoza’s student Fellow — and the lack of notification to the lawmaker — a failure of “HR 101.”

“They are lacking in foundational HR knowledge,” Letizia said.

The Right Fit For The Job?

The HR director position is a crucial one for nearly every employer — and for employees.

The HR office must investigate complaints of discrimination, hostile work environment and sexual harassment, which — if mishandled — can open up employers to lawsuits.

The October 2014 job listing for the state Senate’s Deputy Secretary for Human Resources position sought applicants with knowledge of rules for hiring, supervising, managing and terminating employees; and affirmative action laws and procedures. In addition, the posting said the Deputy Secretary for Human Resources “investigates employee grievances and harassment claims and makes recommendations to the Secretary of the Senate/Senate Rules Committee for appropriate action.”

The job announcement, which was obtained by Capital Public Radio, asked applicants to submit a resumé and cover letter directly to Alvarez.

Oropeza’s resumé pointed to three decades of government experience, with a wealth of previous work in finance and budgeting. But it’s unclear how much day-to-day experience she had in HR or employment law.

Before the Senate, Oropeza spent almost four years in the California Department of Education, as Deputy Superintendent of Services for the Administration, Finance, Technology and Infrastructure Branch. Her responsibilities included ensuring compliance and reviewing personnel policies, the resumé states. It was the only job on her resumé that referenced anything related to HR.

But Oropeza did not run the Department of Education’s HR office. In fact, the director of that office reported to her, as did the heads of four other divisions, according to an organizational chart provided by the department.

And the job description for that deputy superintendent position, which the department also provided to Capital Public Radio, states that supervising and coordinating the work of the five branches comprises 30 percent of the position’s duties. The HR office, known in the department as the Personnel Services Division, is listed as one of the five branches — suggesting that its oversight made up just 6 percent of Oropeza’s job.