California considers itself a nation/state. It refuses to obey federal drug laws, immigration laws, environmental laws, education rules, health care efforts. It has its own foreign policy with Mexico, Canada and other nations—it even has a representative to the United Nations. Now it has decided that the Constitution which gives the qualifications for an American citizen to run for President is not enough. Trump Derangement Syndrome has over taken the Sacramento Totalitarian/Socialists. Just like Putin and Castro, along with the Ayatollahs decided who is allowed to run for office—Sacramento Democrats showed their totalitarians DNA yesterday “The California state Senate on Thursday approved a bill to require candidates appearing on the presidential primary ballot — including President Trump — to release five years’ worth of income tax returns. The measure was approved in a 27-10 vote, according to The Associated Press. California, for the first time, will be one of the first states to hold its presidential primary in the 2020 cycle. The bill is a response to Trump’s insistence that he will not release his tax returns as presidential candidates traditionally have done, claiming he is under audit. If the bill becomes law and Trump does not release his returns, he may not appear on the California primary ballot. Like the dictators they imitate, California Democrats, use Prop. 14 to get rid of Republicans from the ballot. Now they want to violate the Constitution. Anybody surprised?

California Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, 05/02/19



The California state Senate on Thursday approved a bill to require candidates appearing on the presidential primary ballot — including President Trump — to release five years’ worth of income tax returns.

The measure was approved in a 27-10 vote, according to The Associated Press. California, for the first time, will be one of the first states to hold its presidential primary in the 2020 cycle.

The bill is a response to Trump’s insistence that he will not release his tax returns as presidential candidates traditionally have done, claiming he is under audit. If the bill becomes law and Trump does not release his returns, he may not appear on the California primary ballot.

“We believe that President Trump, if he truly doesn’t have anything to hide, should step up and release his tax returns,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire (D) who co-authored the bill, according to the AP.

All 10 Republicans in the state Senate voted against the bill’s passage.

“I get that playing the resistance card may be good politics for the majority party, but I would submit that it’s bad policy for Californians,” Sen. Brian Jones (R) told the wire service.

The state’s legislature passed a similar bill in 2017, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who did not release his own tax returns, vetoed the bill. A spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told the AP that if the bill was sent to Newsom’s desk, “it would be evaluated on its own merits.”

Other presidential candidates would also be subject to the bill, but several 2020 Democrats have already released their tax returns.

Trump is facing one primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R).

Similar bills are making their way through the Washington and New Jersey state legislatures.