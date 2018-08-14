California solar panel mandate an absolute con job: Republican Party chairman

By

By Julia Limitone, Fox Business News, 8/13/18

California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte on reports a consultant hired by California energy regulators lowballed the costs and benefits of solar panels in homes and the California wildfires.

California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte said on Monday the state’s mandate requiring new homes to be equipped with solar panels is an absolute con job that will cost – not save – homeowners money.

“If it will save money then homeowners would do it on the natural,” Brulte told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on “Varney & Co.” “In my area, about 40 percent of the homeowners actually do buy rooftop solar, but it will cost money – government never gets it right on the cost.”

California was the first state in the U.S. to require new homes to be built with solar panels, but regulators may have misrepresented details to validate the economic benefits to consumers, according to an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal. According to the story, energy regulators hired a consultant that low-balled the costs and estimated benefits of solar panels in homes.

The proposal is set to go into effect in 2020 and applies to any homes or building up to three stories, but excludes homes in shade and those unable to be fitted for installation.

Brulte added that industrial-scale solar is much less expensive than rooftop solar.