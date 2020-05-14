By

The Earth is going to be saved!! Thanks to a rational decision, for the wrong reason, the State Colleges will teach via Internet for the Fall term. No traffic jams due to students driving to school. No parking lot issues due to staff and professor going to campus. Because the classes will be done online, the professors will have to teach the class, not use the classroom as a podium for hate—because it will be reported. Oh, those elections in Goleta, for instance, thousands of Democrat votes will not be on campus to harvest. “Keeping classes online is necessary because of “evolving data surrounding the progression” of the virus, White said during a CSU trustee meeting, alluding to public health experts forecasting further waves of the virus later this year. He left the door open, however, to resuming some in-person classes “as circumstances might allow.” There also will be “limited exceptions” for courses across the 23-campus system that can’t be delivered virtually, such as essential lab courses and clinical classes for nursing students, White said. Those classes will have restrictions, such as social distancing and fewer students. This is going to change the voting patterns—and should help local folks to back their city councils. This also should force students to be registered to vote, honestly, from their permanent home address, not the temporary school address.

California State University classes to continue mostly online in fall

Exceptions will be made for labs and nursing classes, but they will have restrictions.

Michael Burke , EdSource, 5/12/20

Most classes across the California State University system will continue to be held online through the fall because of the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Tim White said Tuesday.

Keeping classes online is necessary because of “evolving data surrounding the progression” of the virus, White said during a CSU trustee meeting, alluding to public health experts forecasting further waves of the virus later this year. He left the door open, however, to resuming some in-person classes “as circumstances might allow.”

There also will be “limited exceptions” for courses across the 23-campus system that can’t be delivered virtually, such as essential lab courses and clinical classes for nursing students, White said. Those classes will have restrictions, such as social distancing and fewer students.

“Our university, when open without restrictions and fully in person, as is the traditional norm of the past, is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity with each other on a daily basis,” he said. “That approach, sadly, just isn’t in the cards now as I have described.”

The state’s other four-year public university system, the 10-campus University of California, has so far announced no systemwide plans for fall instruction. Classes across that system have been online since March. The UC Board of Regents is meeting next week and is expected to discuss plans for the fall.

Classes across the CSU system, which enrolls about 480,000 undergraduate students, also have been conducted virtually since March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

During Tuesday’s trustee meeting, White said academic researchers and public health experts are forecasting a “second, smaller wave” of the virus this summer, “followed by a very significant wave” in the fall. At the same time, he said it is unlikely that a vaccine for the virus will become widely available during the upcoming academic year.

“Consequently, our planning approach will result in CSU courses primarily being delivered virtually for the fall 2020 term,” he said.

There will be exceptions for classes that “cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university’s core mission and can be conducted within the rigorous standards of safety and welfare,” White added.

Those courses include science lab classes that enable degree completion; clinical classes for nursing students that keep them on track to earn licenses to enter the healthcare workforce; and hands-on learning for engineering, agriculture and architecture students.

White added, though, that those classes won’t be the same as they were before the coronavirus pandemic. The number of students in each in-person class will decrease. Lab classes will require greater distancing between participants. And there will be more rigorous sanitizing and disinfecting of spaces and equipment.

White said it’s possible that the system could ease restrictions on other in-person classes depending on how the public health situation evolves.

“It would be irresponsible to approach it the other way around and wait until August to only then scramble and not be prepared to provide a learning environment for our students,” he said.

With the system facing possible enrollment declines because of the virus, White on Tuesday also urged students “not to decline the opportunity to attend a CSU campus.”

“CSU faculty, staff and administrators will be well prepared to deliver an even more comprehensive and robust virtual education experience for students in fall 2020 including extensive academic and student support,” he said.