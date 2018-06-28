California Supreme Court upholds strict handgun law–ammunition to be “microstamped”

By

Congratulations—your ability to have ammunition in your gun has just ended in California. Even though the court admits the law to micro stamp each bullet is not feasible, the Court has decided it is not their problem. The good news is that we will now have millions of more law breakers in California, to join the millions of illegal aliens and the hundreds of thousand criminals that break into cars and can not even be arrested (San Fran has a 1.7% arrest rate, on 31,000 car break ins last year.). ““Instead, NSSF has invoked the impossibility of compliance as a basis for voiding the statute. But Civil Code section 3531’s maxim that ‘[t]he law never requires impossibilities’ is an interpretive aid that occasionally authorizes an exception to a statutory mandate in accordance with the Legislature’s intent behind the mandate. The maxim has never been recognized, and we do not recognize it today, as a ground for invalidating a statutory mandate altogether,” the decision says. Feel safe? If you do you are either willing to violate the law or live in a Free State, not the Confederate State of California.

California Supreme Court upholds strict handgun law

Bullet microstamping law upheld

Overturns appellate court ruling

Central Valley Business Times, 6/28/18

The appellate court assumed as true the gun owners’ allegation that it is impossible to manufacture a semiautomatic pistol with the bullet microstamping and concluded that this impossibility placed the law — Penal Code section 31910(b)(7)(A) — in conflict with another law that says law “never requires impossibilities.”

The appellate court held that NSSF may present evidence of impossibility and that the courts may invalidate the penal code section if compliance is shown to be impossible. That’s off target, says the state’s highest court in a unanimous ruling.

“Our conclusion here is that the statute does not authorize courts to independently carve out exceptions for impossibility after that administrative determination has been made,” says the Supreme Court decision.

It says the NSSF did not bring a constitutional challenge to the law nor did it petitioned for a writ of mandate against the state Department of Justice for improperly certifying the availability of the microstamping technology.

“Instead, NSSF has invoked the impossibility of compliance as a basis for voiding the statute. But Civil Code section 3531’s maxim that ‘[t]he law never requires impossibilities’ is an interpretive aid that occasionally authorizes an exception to a statutory mandate in accordance with the Legislature’s intent behind the mandate.

The maxim has never been recognized, and we do not recognize it today, as a ground for invalidating a statutory mandate altogether,” the decision says.