California Tax Threat Could Kill Space Industry in State

If you were creating a new industry, for space travel, would you invest in California, with high taxes, job killing regulations and a high cost of living? Or would you go to Florida or Texas—low taxes, a responsible State government and a much lower cost of living. Oh, unlike California the workers in Texas and Florida do not have to pay bribes to unions to work. Expect to see if AB 1878 by Assemblyman Tom Lackey does not pass, you will see original development of space travel to continue to be created in California—and then the actually work move to responsible and Free State. “, Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced a bill that would block California’s tax on space transportation companies. While Cape Canaveral in Florida is the United States’ most commonly used launch location, California is home to space launch sites at Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Mojave Air and Space Port. Last year, California regulators at the Franchise Tax Board developed a tax on space companies that is based on a formula that factors in the frequency of launches and the distance of each launch. Note this is a new tax, not approved by the legislature or the voters. Any wonder the productive folks are quickly leaving the State. California does not want jobs—this is how Brown depopulates the State, tax people into leaving.

Bill Seeks to Block California’s Space Tax

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 1/17/18

SACRAMENTO- Today, Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced a bill that would block California’s tax on space transportation companies. While Cape Canaveral in Florida is the United States’ most commonly used launch location, California is home to space launch sites at Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Mojave Air and Space Port. Last year, California regulators at the Franchise Tax Board developed a tax on space companies that is based on a formula that factors in the frequency of launches and the distance of each launch.

“California is home to the growing private space industry which offers huge potential for growing jobs and our economy in the future,” said Assemblyman Lackey. “We are sending a terrible message by taxing an industry that is only in its infancy. Instead, California should continue to protect its role as an aerospace leader and offer an incentive for companies that choose to operate here.”

California is currently the only state that has designed a specific tax on space transportation. The state’s aerospace industry is an integral part of its economy and boasts an economic impact of $61.6 billion in the year 2012 alone. Commercial spaceflight holds a huge promise for future growth in the industry with companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and United Launch Alliance already operating in California. However, remaining competitive is vital as other states have long sought to lure companies away from California and a recent example was seen when Moon Express moved from the Bay Area to Florida.

“Improvements in technology have led to a better quality of life for so many, including the creation of jobs in industries not even conceived of a generation ago,” said Jon Coupal, President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. “Space exploration has led to advances that fundamentally change lives, including solar panels and artificial limbs.”

Any tax on California’s space activity will threatened the livelihood of the aerospace industry and will trickle down to job loss and a weaker economy. “Government has no business excessively stifling this innovation economy with new taxes and regulations,” Coupal added.

Assembly Bill 1878 is now in the Assembly Committee on Rules awaiting referral to a policy committee. The bill proposes to repeal California’s tax formula on space flight and would instead give companies an incentive to locate in the state by exempting their income earned during space flight income from state taxes.