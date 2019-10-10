California Teachers Association ramps up its property tax campaign, but it has a tough road ahead

By

Almost 2/3 of California students are not at grade level on standard tests—which is why the State wants to end testing. Worse, about 2/3 of children of color are not at grade level. Yet for the past generation Democrats and unions have controlled and destroyed government education. To them, that just means we need to spend $27 billion (that is the full cost of the $15 billion school bond, including interest). No education reform, no change in curriculum—in fact more time is going to be taken from real education for gender identity tolerance, social justice and junk science environmental curriculum, including rallies and actions to promote higher living costs and lower standard of living. “The proposed measure, now seeking a November 2020 election date, would radically alter the provisions of Proposition 13, the state’s landmark property tax limitation initiative approved by voters in 1978. The new initiative would maintain Prop 13 protections for residential homeowners but eliminate them for many commercial properties, creating what is commonly called a split-roll property tax. Though the election is more than a year away, the California Teachers Association has already begun its work on the campaign and is prepared to fund it with millions of dollars. Over last weekend, CTA placed the initiative on its front burner, devoting the entirety of its annual Political Activist Academy to preparing union representatives for the job to come. The teachers union, using money stolen from teachers is going to kill off hundreds of thousands of jobs, tank the economy and then plead for more money. This is sick. At what point will the people revolt? This will be voted on at the March, 2020 primary. Even Guv Newsom admits we are heading into a recession—just in the State of California—the rest of the nation is doing well. This is an important race—will the people stand up to those that failed our children or say it does not matter? What do you think?

Antonucci: California Teachers Association ramps up its property tax campaign, but it has a tough road ahead

Mike Antonucci, Los Angeles School Report, 10/10/19

The School and Communities First ballot initiative might be the biggest and most expensive school funding campaign battle in California history. Or, it might peter out as so many other similar attempts have in the past. There is evidence to support either view.

The proposed measure, now seeking a November 2020 election date, would radically alter the provisions of Proposition 13, the state’s landmark property tax limitation initiative approved by voters in 1978. The new initiative would maintain Prop 13 protections for residential homeowners but eliminate them for many commercial properties, creating what is commonly called a split-roll property tax.

Though the election is more than a year away, the California Teachers Association has already begun its work on the campaign and is prepared to fund it with millions of dollars. Over last weekend, CTA placed the initiative on its front burner, devoting the entirety of its annual Political Activist Academy to preparing union representatives for the job to come.

The attendees were chosen from union local affiliates across California. They were informed that after the conference, they would be given materials and opportunities to engage CTA members and the public, and would be expected to continue their work as part of a cadre activists through the 2020 election.

They were trained in messaging for both internal and external audiences and instructed on signature-gathering to place the initiative on the ballot.

The messaging won’t be too complicated, as this two-page campaign fact sheet uses the words “corporate” or “corporation” eight times and adds references to “wealthy,” “concentrated wealth” and “ultra-rich.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the CTA activists at the academy and pledged his support for the initiative.

Despite this accelerated activity, the campaign does face significant hurdles. A Public Policy Institute of California survey released late last month revealed fading support for a split-roll property tax. Forty-seven percent of likely voters favored the idea, with 45 percent opposed. Perhaps more worrisome for the campaign was the fact that independents rejected it by a vote of 54 to 36 percent.

In order to win, the campaign would need large margins in the state’s major cities, but the poll showed only 51 percent support in the Los Angeles region and 55 percent in San Francisco, which was the high-water mark for the entire state.

There may be any number of explanations for this weak showing, but the survey offers a compelling one. Respondents were asked if the state would experience good or bad economic conditions in the next 12 months. They chose bad, 54 to 37 percent. And more chose bad regardless of political party, ideology, region, gender, race, age, education or income.

There is another reason for Californians to be skeptical about the initiative. The state Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates the measure will raise $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion, once administrative costs and reduced income tax revenues are factored in. Public education would receive 40 percent of that money. Assuming those revenues materialize, that would be somewhere between $2.6 billion and $4.6 billion.

California’s education spending has increased by more than $33 billion since 2012. During that time, enrollment fell, and is expected to continue to fall dramatically.

So while some might consider the split-roll tax a money grab, it really doesn’t provide enough to make a contentious and expensive campaign worthwhile. It is much more reasonable to assume that the goal is to undo Proposition 13 entirely. Since there is no chance that could happen using one wrecking ball, the Schools and Communities First initiative seeks to be the first to chip at the Prop 13 structure and pave the way for future demolition.