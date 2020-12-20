By

Let me be clear—it is the unions, not the teachers that want to keep the schools closed. There is a simple way to stop this. All the teachers need to do is tell the unions to take a hike, withdraw from the union and once again between profession educators instead of professional agitators. “California teachers unions are demanding that the Legislature maintain pandemic restrictions on school reopenings and have begun mobilizing against a Democratic bill introduced last week that could force schools to reopen in March. In separate letters to legislative leaders, the California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers urge lawmakers to avoid rushing to reopen K-12 schools as Capitol momentum builds to address learning loss and education inequities. Most of the state’s 6 million public schoolchildren remain at home with distance learning. At what point will the parents revolt. They, as well as the teachers know, there is very little education going on in government schools. Until the parents and teachers revolt, union will control our schools and our kids will lose the opportunity of a secure future.

California teachers unions mobilize against Democratic school reopening bill

By MACKENZIE MAYS, Politico, 12/16/20

SACRAMENTO — California teachers unions are demanding that the Legislature maintain pandemic restrictions on school reopenings and have begun mobilizing against a Democratic bill introduced last week that could force schools to reopen in March.

In separate letters to legislative leaders, the California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers urge lawmakers to avoid rushing to reopen K-12 schools as Capitol momentum builds to address learning loss and education inequities. Most of the state’s 6 million public schoolchildren remain at home with distance learning.

“The teachers and classified professionals of CFT ask that science and community safety, not political pressure, be the guiding force in any discussion about reopening our schools to in-person instruction,” California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas said in a letter obtained by POLITICO on Wednesday.

In a letter dated Tuesday, also obtained by POLITICO, CTA President E. Toby Boyd added that safety “should not be a relative or subjective term up to regional or political interpretation” and called for uniform state standards for reopening schools.

The unions’ December rush to address newly introduced legislation is unusually early — and a sign of how they are trying to stop a reopening requirement before it gains steam.

AB 10 criticism: Both CFT and CTA say their members want to be back in classrooms but that it is still not safe to do so, pointing to a surge in Covid-19 cases this month and widespread shutdown orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The unions voiced particular concerns with CA AB10 (21R), which would require schools to open when Covid-19 rates drop and counties qualify for reduced tier restrictions. The proposal would reduce local control over campus reopening by forcing districts to reopen rather than giving them the option. In the state’s largest districts — particularly in the most Democratic areas — unions and administrators have failed to agree on reopening.

The bill would require schools that reach the state’s red, orange and yellow tiers to implement a plan to open within two weeks starting March 1, “setting a clear threshold for when in-person instruction resumes,” according to co-author Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).

CFT criticized Democrats for introducing the legislation “during the most dangerous time of the pandemic” and alleged that it sets an arbitrary date for schools to reopen that throws out the metrics state public health officials have used to guide decisions so far. The bill also does not provide the proper planning and resources needed to make its goals a reality, CFT said, and ignores different schools’ needs by issuing a “blanket statewide demand.”

Both unions call for more school funding and a focus on Covid-19 testing, personal protective equipment, as well as more guidance and uniform safety standards.

CTA states in its letter that it has concerns about AB 10 but applauds the bill’s language that allows schools in the most restrictive purple tier to avoid being forced to reopen until case rates are lower. Most of the state’s 58 counties are now in the purple tier, and under Newsom’s current local control plan, schools can choose to reopen to elementary and at-risk students but do not have to.

“Many California counties far exceed the minimum benchmark for the purple tier and are at double, triple or quadruple purple rates in the current surge,” Boyd said. “Again, CTA maintains that schools in communities at Purple levels of transmission and risk should not be open or reopen.”

CTA also launched a text campaign this week urging members to contact their legislators and Newsom to express concerns about AB 10, based on screenshots posted Wednesday on social media. The texts call the bill’s reopening date “arbitrary” and say the proposal “doesn’t consider local community decisions & collective bargaining agreements.”

Context: Districts across the state are reporting higher failure rates and more students missing classes, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods where internet access and computer equipment may be spottier. Los Angeles Unified this week announced that it would defer any F grades until the end of January in an attempt to give students more time to catch up on their work, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The AB 10 reopening date coincides with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s goal to reopen schools across the nation in the first 100 days. “I’m going to ask — and I know it’s going to be controversial for some of you — but I’m going to ask that we’re going to be able to open schools at the end of a hundred days. That’s going to take a lot of money, but we know how to do it. If we have the money and the funding. We do everything from ventilation to more teachers, smaller class sizes, a whole range of things,” Biden told 31 governors on a video call Wednesday, according to a pool report.

Proponents of reopening have pointed to New York City as a model, given that the densely populated district resumed elementary classes this month despite increasing infections. That move was backed by the local teachers union, as well as the American Federation of Teachers, the parent organization for CFT.

But CTA in its letter took a different lesson from that experience, saying that families of color have disproportionately kept their children home because their communities have been hit harder by the virus, saying the reopening there “raises serious equity concerns.”

A lack of data: The unions also take issue with a lack of data surrounding the risk of virus transmission in schools.

California’s top public health officials have said that early research shows that the risk in schools is low, as long as masks and social distancing protocols are used. Last week, state health officer Erica Pan said that there is “very little evidence” that schools have been drivers of transmission and that schools are considered essential even in the face of other indoor restrictions.

But California officials have very little state data with which to make decisions. While the California Department of Public Health provides daily updates on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, it offers no information about schools as part of that database.

The state’s dependence on local control when it comes to more than 10,000 public schools means that each district gets to decide how and when to reopen. The state instructs schools to report outbreaks to their local health departments, but the state is not required to compile that data or make it public. California is one of 11 states that does not publish information about the virus in schools, according to a New York Times analysis.

The California Department of Public Health said it “closely monitors” coronavirus outbreaks, including in schools, but CDPH has not shared publicly information about transmission rates or other coronavirus data from campuses.

“A safe return to schools requires that we let data and community transmission rates drive the decision making. It also requires that information including safety plans, transmission rates and testing plans be publicly available so that parents and education employees have the confidence to resume in-person instruction,” Boyd said in the letter.

CFT takes issue with there being no statewide tracking system that follows what schools have opened and if there have been outbreaks. “Assigning a future date for school reopening without gathering and assessing the necessary data to inform that decision invites unnecessary risk,” Freitas said.

What’s next: The union criticism will put several Democratic authors of AB 10 in an awkward position, especially since they are normally supported by the two unions. The authors include Assembly Education Chair Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) and Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego).

Expect teachers unions to fight hard against the current bill language and relax some of the requirements, including the March deadline.

But fed-up legislators, who are also K-12 parents, are willing to fight after nearly 10 months of distance learning. They also have support: Newsom and state Health Chief Mark Ghaly have indicated they want to work with lawmakers on AB 10, Ting said last week.