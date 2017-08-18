California: Third-worst state for families to live well Central Valley Business Times, 8/17/17 • California just ahead of Texas • Number One is New Hampshire

For the second consecutive year, New Hampshire ranks as the No. 1 state for families to live richer lives, finds a study by the personal finance website GOBankingRates.com. California is mired at the bottom on the list, coming in third overall. And that’s good news for the Golden State. New Mexico saw the most dramatic decline on the list, replacing California as the worst state for families to live richer in 2017. Wyoming and Virginia have moved up in the rankings as the second- and third-best states for families. To identify locations that offer the best quality of life for families, GOBankingRates evaluated all 50 states. The rankings were determined by analyzing 12 key factors grouped into five categories: • Jobs and Income: Median household income and state unemployment rate • Housing: Median home listing price and state property tax rate • Lifestyle: State tax rate, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grade • Healthcare: Average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance • Safety: Annual Violent crime rates and property crime rates Here’s how it pencils out: Best States to Live Richer 1. New Hampshire Median Household Income: $66,779 Median Home List Price: $278,000 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.99 2. Wyoming Median Household Income: $58,840 Median Home List Price: $238,125 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.22 3. Virginia Median Household Income: $65,015 Median Home List Price: $299,950 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.96 4. North Dakota Median Household Income: $57,181 Median Home List Price: $201,500 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.39 5. Delaware Median Household Income: $60,509 Median Home List Price: $260,000 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.99 Worst States to Live Richer 1. New Mexico Median Household Income: $44,963 Median Home List Price: $219,000 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 6.56 2. Louisiana Median Household Income: $45,047 Median Home List Price: $204,400 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 5.4 3. California Median Household Income: $61,818 Median Home List Price: $499,000 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.26 4. Texas Median Household Income: $53,207 Median Home List Price: $270,000 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.12 5. Washington Median Household Income: $51,062 Median Home List Price: $344,950 Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.84 Additional Study Insights • New Mexico has the highest rate of violent crimes at 6.56 per 1,000 residents and its schools have the third-lowest grade in the U.S. • Vermont is the safest place to live on the list with the lowest property crime and violent crime rates. • Massachusetts has the highest-rated schools out of the 50 states on the list. Drilldown » For the full report and methodology: https://www.gobankingrates.com/personal-finance/best-worst-states-families-live-richer-life/