California: Third-worst state for families to live well

Congrats to Guv Brown and the Ruling Democrat Party. Out of fifty States, California is the third worst for families. It is already the worst in the nation for roads, 46th in the nation for education—highest taxes in the nation, most expensive housing in the nation—both buying and renting. To paraphrase a leftist slogan of the 60’s, California is not healthy for children or other living things”.
“California is mired at the bottom on the list, coming in third overall. And that’s good news for the Golden State. New Mexico saw the most dramatic decline on the list, replacing California as the worst state for families to live richer in 2017.
Wyoming and Virginia have moved up in the rankings as the second- and third-best states for families.
Are the voters willing to change elected officials? Does Sacramento or City Hall even care? I do not blame elected officials, I blame those that elect them. We are to blame for the rotten State of California.
