California: Third-worst state for families to live well

August 18, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Congrats to Guv Brown and the Ruling Democrat Party.  Out of fifty States, California is the third worst for families.  It is already the worst in the nation for roads, 46th in the nation for education—highest taxes in the nation, most expensive housing in the nation—both buying and renting.  To paraphrase a leftist slogan of the 60’s, California is not healthy for children or other living things”.

“California is mired at the bottom on the list, coming in third overall. And that’s good news for the Golden State. New Mexico saw the most dramatic decline on the list, replacing California as the worst state for families to live richer in 2017.

Wyoming and Virginia have moved up in the rankings as the second- and third-best states for families.

Are the voters willing to change elected officials?  Does Sacramento or City Hall even care?  I do not blame elected officials, I blame those that elect them.  We are to blame for the rotten State of California.

Central Valley Business Times,  8/17/17

 

•  California just ahead of Texas

•  Number One is New Hampshire
For the second consecutive year, New Hampshire ranks as the No. 1 state for families to live richer lives, finds a study by the personal finance website GOBankingRates.com.

California is mired at the bottom on the list, coming in third overall. And that’s good news for the Golden State. New Mexico saw the most dramatic decline on the list, replacing California as the worst state for families to live richer in 2017.

Wyoming and Virginia have moved up in the rankings as the second- and third-best states for families.

To identify locations that offer the best quality of life for families, GOBankingRates evaluated all 50 states. The rankings were determined by analyzing 12 key factors grouped into five categories:

• Jobs and Income: Median household income and state unemployment rate

• Housing: Median home listing price and state property tax rate

• Lifestyle: State tax rate, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grade

• Healthcare: Average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance

• Safety: Annual Violent crime rates and property crime rates

Here’s how it pencils out:

Best States to Live Richer

1. New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $66,779

Median Home List Price: $278,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.99

2. Wyoming

Median Household Income: $58,840

Median Home List Price: $238,125

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.22

3. Virginia

Median Household Income: $65,015

Median Home List Price: $299,950

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.96

4. North Dakota

Median Household Income: $57,181

Median Home List Price: $201,500

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.39

5. Delaware

Median Household Income: $60,509

Median Home List Price: $260,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.99

Worst States to Live Richer

1. New Mexico

Median Household Income: $44,963

Median Home List Price: $219,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 6.56

2. Louisiana

Median Household Income: $45,047

Median Home List Price: $204,400

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 5.4

3. California

Median Household Income: $61,818

Median Home List Price: $499,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.26

4. Texas

Median Household Income: $53,207

Median Home List Price: $270,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.12

5. Washington

Median Household Income: $51,062

Median Home List Price: $344,950

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.84

Additional Study Insights

• New Mexico has the highest rate of violent crimes at 6.56 per 1,000 residents and its schools have the third-lowest grade in the U.S.

• Vermont is the safest place to live on the list with the lowest property crime and violent crime rates.

• Massachusetts has the highest-rated schools out of the 50 states on the list.

Drilldown

 

» For the full report and methodology:  https://www.gobankingrates.com/personal-finance/best-worst-states-families-live-richer-life/

 

 

 
 

