By

The Guv of California and the legislative Democrats are working hard to kill the economy of the former Golden State. AB 5 kills hundreds of thousands of jobs and forces most of these folks to either pay a bribe to a union to world, not work or leave the State to work. Ask the journalists, hundreds that have already lost their jobs. Newsom is killing off the oil industry in Kern County and agriculture statewide—by limiting the water farmers can use to grow food. Imagine if the State had a radical restructuring of the Legislature—instead of the Assembly and State Senate, just one “house”, a unicameral like Nebraska. California is no longer sustainable in the long run. Large and small businesses are leaving, government schools are “proud” that 48% of students are reading at grade level, San Fran is the Toilet Bowl of the West—and has banned cars from market Street—guaranteed to destroy lots of small businesses in the area. Homelessness grew by 16% in 2018 in California, while it decreased in the rest of the nation. Thought you would like to see where California stands at the beginning of the new decade.

California: Time for Change – What Have You Got to Lose?

TERRY L GHERARDI, Americans Restoring Representation, 1/3/20

Except for 1 Year (1995 to 1996) –

The California State Assembly has been controlled by Democrats since 1970 (49 years)

For the Last 14 Years (2005 to 2019) –

The entire California State Government has been under Democrat Control

The California State Legislature has the Worst Ratio of Representation of all 50 States

And, for 2 Years, Controlled by a Democrat Majority

One Assembly Member Represents 1 Million Citizens-One Senator One Million Citizens-One

So What Have the Democrats Done for California & Its Citizens?

California Ranks Number 1 or 2 in the Nation

#1 Highest Poverty Rate #1 Highest Income Tax

Worst Business Climate Worst for Quality of Life – 2 Years

2nd Highest Gas Taxes 2nd Highest Homeless Population

43rd for Fiscal Solvency 43rd in Education

20% of the Most Miserable Cities in the United States are in California’s

California’s Debt is $388.9 Billion – State has a Balance of $114 Billion to Pay Bills Owed

Leaving a Debt Still Owed of $275 Billion

California Public Employees Retirement System has $l.3 Trillion in Unfunded Liabilities

California State Teachers Retirement System has $100 Billion in Unfunded Liabilities

DEMOCRATS CAN’T EVEN KEEP THE LIGHTS ON!

Governor Newsom & State Legislature Ignores Voters

In 2018 Californians Voted to Keep the Death Penalty

2019 – Governor Newsom Orders Moratorium on Death Penalty

In 2018 Voters Reject Dialysis Proposition 8

2019 State Legislature & Newsom Pass Public Employees Union Backed Dialysis Bill

In 2018 Voters Reject Rent Control Proposition 10

2019 State Legislature & Newsom pass Rent Control Bill

In 2019-2020

Public Employee Unions are Looking to Repeal Proposition 13

(Property Tax Protection) to Pay for their Pensions Unfunded Liabilities