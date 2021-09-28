By

California has just declared one less State in the United States. After declaring 17 States should not exist and government employees are not allowed to go to (But college sport teams are allowed to play—because they bring in big bucks to California), now Ohio has been added to the list of non existent States. “– Starting this week, California will restrict state-funded travel to Ohio as a result of the provision on Ohio’s two-year budget passed July 1 that allows medical providers in the state to deny care to LGBTQ patients. The ban begins Sept. 30, according to a news release from California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Blocking access to life-saving care is wrong. Period,” the news release says. “Whether it’s denying a prescription for medication that prevents the spread of HIV, refusing to provide gender-affirming care, or undermining a woman’s right to choose, [Ohio] HB 110 unnecessarily puts the health of Americans at risk.” Ohio is the 18th state to be added to California’s list of restricted state-sponsored travel. Sacramento Democrats not only want to set policy and laws for the 40 million people owned by government, now it is setting laws and policy for the rest of the nation—as if California WAS the United States—California has declared itself a Federal government—policies dealing with chickens, eggs, pigs, health care, etc. are ONLY in the purview of Sacramento—if another State passes a law our Democrats do not like? Delist it from the Federal government.

California to ban state-sponsored travel to Ohio due to recent law allowing medical providers to deny care to LGBTQ Ohioans

Cleveland.com 9/26/21

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Starting this week, California will restrict state-funded travel to Ohio as a result of the provision on Ohio’s two-year budget passed July 1 that allows medical providers in the state to deny care to LGBTQ patients.

The ban begins Sept. 30, according to a news release from California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Blocking access to life-saving care is wrong. Period,” the news release says. “Whether it’s denying a prescription for medication that prevents the spread of HIV, refusing to provide gender-affirming care, or undermining a woman’s right to choose, [Ohio] HB 110 unnecessarily puts the health of Americans at risk.”

Ohio is the 18th state to be added to California’s list of restricted state-sponsored travel.

In July, when Gov. Mike DeWine was questioned by reporters about why he did not veto the care-denying provision from the two-year budget, he minimized the issue.

“People are not going to be discriminated against in regards to medical care,” DeWine said. “We have a vibrant medical care system in the state of Ohio. We have great doctors. We have great nurses. We have great systems.”

“This is not a problem, has not been a problem in the state of Ohio and I do not expect it to be a problem,” DeWine continued.

Ohio’s major associations representing hospitals, doctors and health-insurance providers, as well as LGBTQ rights groups, opposed the provision.