By

The vaccine is so good, important and valuable that Gavin Newsom wants to spend $116 million in your tax dollars to bribe people to take it. Could it be folks know of those that got deathly ill from the vaccine and do not want to take it? Could it be that some people want to know, before they take the vaccine, what the short and long term risks are? Maybe some do not want to take an experimental drug? “California is hopping on the trend of cash prizes for vaccinated individuals in hopes that the incentive will stimulate its plateauing vaccination rate. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is offering the nation’s largest vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — to get millions more inoculated before the state’s reopening next month. “This is all in an effort to incentivize and build momentum,” Newsom said. Bribing people to take an experimental drug, that has already killed over 4600 people, is that criminal?

California to offer $116.5M in vaccine prize money; Ohio woman claims state’s first $1M vaccine jackpot

Elinor Aspegren John Bacon, USA TODAY, 5/28/21

California is hopping on the trend of cash prizes for vaccinated individuals in hopes that the incentive will stimulate its plateauing vaccination rate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is offering the nation’s largest vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — to get millions more inoculated before the state’s reopening next month.

“This is all in an effort to incentivize and build momentum,” Newsom said.

Ten vaccinated residents 12 years and older will have the chance to win $1.5 million dollars apiece, and another 30 will win $50,000 each on June 4 and June 11. Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible, even if they have already received their shot.

The state is also giving $50 grocery or prepaid gift cards to the next 2 million Californians who begin and complete their vaccination, starting Thursday.

1.9 million people got the vaccine in the last week, and the number of people seeking a first dose has fallen, according to the Sacramento Bee. More than 22 million of the state’s 40 million residents have received at least one dose, according to data from the California COVID website.

“Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Day One, and that’s OK. This program is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the state’s department of public health, added in a statement.

Also in the news:

►About 2.75 million entered, but only two won Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing. Abbigail Bugenske, 22, of Silverton, Ohio, won the $1 million prize and Joseph Costello, 14, of Englewood, Ohio, won a full-ride college scholarship. “It absolutely has not processed yet … it feels like this is happening to a different person,” Bugenske said at a news conference Thursday. “I cannot believe it.”

►With the governor out of the state, Idaho’s lieutenant governor issued an executive order Thursday banning masks in schools and public buildings, saying the face-covering directives threatened people’s freedom. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is acting governor while Gov. Brad Little is at the Republican Governors Association conference in Nashville.

►Vaccinated kids 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.