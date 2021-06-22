California to Pay off all Past Due Rent Accrued During COVID, Giving Renters Clean Slate

Great news for those who did not pay rent for about 18 months. Better news for landlords going broke due to lack of rent payments for past 18 months. Bad news for the taxpayers. Due to government policies causing loss of jobs, businesses being closed and economic activity low we will pay the rent for all people—citizens, non citizens and illegal aliens for the past 18 months.

In other words, this is a transfer payment to help law breakers—at the expense of the honest citizens and those wh play by the rules.

“’ California is paying off past due rent that was accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving renters a clean slate, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently.

The state’s $5.2 billion in funds from Congressionally-approved aid packages is enough to pay off overdue rent, according to Newsom’s senior counselor on housing and homelessness, Jason Elliott, the Associated Press reported. However, just $32 million out of $490 million in requests for rental assistance through May 31 have been covered so far, according to a California Department Housing and Community Development report.

Like the DMV and EDD, this agency is also unable to do its job! Watch has quickly they shape up—remember, the Recall is coming.