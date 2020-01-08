California Trade Report for November 2019

The foundation of the California economy is deteriorating. At the same time, the Texas economy is building.

“Total California goods exports were down $0.2 billion from Nov 2018 (down 1.5%). California remained in 2nd place with 10.54% of all US goods exports (12 month moving total), behind Texas at 19.88%. Another measure of the high tax California vs. the low tax, responsible government regulations of Texas. By almost every measure, Teas is the goal—California is the cautionary tale.