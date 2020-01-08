The foundation of the California economy is deteriorating. At the same time, the Texas economy is building.
“Total California goods exports were down $0.2 billion from Nov 2018 (down 1.5%). California remained in 2nd place with 10.54% of all US goods exports (12 month moving total), behind Texas at 19.88%. Another measure of the high tax California vs. the low tax, responsible government regulations of Texas. By almost every measure, Teas is the goal—California is the cautionary tale.
California Trade Report for November 2019
California Center for Jobs & the Economy, 1/7/20
Below are highlights from the recently released trade data from the US Census Bureau and US Bureau of Economic Analysis. To view additional data and analysis related to the California economy visit our website at www.centerforjobs.org/ca.
Share of Goods through US Ports—Texas Edges Out
California 17.7% CA Share of Total Trade Through US Ports Total US goods trade (exports and imports) through
California ports edged down to 17.67% (12 month moving average; compared to 17.72% in Oct 2019 and 18.13% in Nov 2018).
California remained the #2 state, behind Texas with 17.79% (compared to 17.75% in Oct 2019 and 17.58% in Nov 2018). Trade through the Atlantic port states was at 29.86% (compared to 29.76% in Oct 2019 and 29.27% in Nov
2018).
The state’s continued prominence in this area forms the trade-related base for one of California’s largest centers of middle-class, blue-collar jobs. Transportation & Warehousing alone provided 646,800 jobs in Nov (up from 633,300 in Nov 2018), paying an average annual salary of $63.5k. This employment base in turn supports additional blue-collar and white-collar jobs in a range of other industries.
California Goods Exports Decrease -$0.2 Billion in Exports Total California goods exports were down $0.2 billion from Nov 2018 (down 1.5%). California remained in 2nd place with 10.54% of all US goods exports (12 month moving total), behind Texas at 19.88%.
California's Balance for Goods Trade -$19.2 Billions of Goods Trade California's balance of goods trade through state businesses broadened to -$19.2 billion, compared to a level of -$2.6 billion in Nov 2018. California trade activity accounted
for 31% of the US trade deficit in goods in Nov 2019.
