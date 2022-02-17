By

California Tyrants Self Identify: ONLY Vaxxed May Work

I & I Editorial Board, 2/17/22

It’s not law yet, but there is legislation in California that requires all workers, even independent contractors, to take the coronavirus vaccine. This deserves all of the outrage, scorn, and resistance that the liberty-minded in the state, and elsewhere, can muster.

But in California, where Democrats are accustomed to get nearly everything they want, that might not be enough.

“Long-awaited workplace coronavirus vaccine mandate legislation drops today,” Politico reported Last week. “The sweeping bill from Assembly member Buffy Wicks would apply to all employees and independent contractors, regardless of how big their employer is, and threatens penalties to noncompliant businesses.”

Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, must have missed the truckers in Canada whose fuse was lit by a government vaccine mandate, as well as the Biden White House’s failure – thanks to the Supreme Court – to force businesses to require employees to be vaccinated and regularly tested. But then, she is a lawmaker in California, a one-party state whose “leaders” care little about individual freedom. She is also a member of the party whose voters “support harsh measures” against the unvaccinated.

“Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democratic voters,” a Rasmussen Reports-Heartland Institute poll found, “would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Such a proposal is opposed by 61% of all likely voters, including 79% of Republicans and 71% of unaffiliated voters.”

Wicks’ bill falls neatly in line not with public health but the left’s never-sated desire to control the narrative, speech, thoughts, and actions in this country. Some of history’s most evil knew that the road to absolute power went through the minds of those they wanted under their boot. The oppression doesn’t have to be ugly and overt – it’s often subtle, disguised as a benefit to society.

“Even tyranny may be beneficent in its aims, but never in its results, and the attempt to compel a community of men to do right by legislative command, when they do not think it to be right, is tyranny,” said James Coolidge Carter, a legal scholar from a previous century whose words still hold great meaning today.

Wicks and the bill’s many co-authors would without a doubt swear that they have nothing more in mind than to help others. But author C.S. Lewis clearly warned the West long ago about life “under omnipotent moral busybodies.”

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive,” Lewis wrote in 1948’s “God in the Dock: Essays on Theology and Ethics.” “It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

Additional evidence that Assembly Bill 1993 is more of a power play than a well-intentioned public health initiative is the fact that it becomes law, it wouldn’t take effect until January of next year, nearly a year after even the most locked-down, mask-obsessed states began to remove their restrictions as the pandemic winds down. Of what use would a vaccine mandate be in 2023 – unless it’s being deployed as an instrument of control?

Don’t doubt that lawmakers in other blue states are watching this bill and thinking about how they, too, can inflict a mandate on their people. If this be tyranny, they’re surely saying to themselves, then make the most of it.