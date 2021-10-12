By

How bad is Democrat rule in California? 25% of the nations unemployed are in this State. At the same time government wants to fire tens of thousands of government employees who want to protect their health. Airlines and nurses are going on strike and major businesses are leaving this State—to be replaced by illegal aliens. “California unemployment claims dropped last week, but the filings represented an unhealthy share of the nationwide total and were far worse than the typical levels seen amid the state’s robust pre-coronavirus economy. Workers in California filed 68,200 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 2, down 10,500 from the 78,700 claims they filed in the week that ended on Sept. 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Plus, the unemployment claims last week in California represented more than one-fourth of all the claims that were filed in the United States in the same period, using comparable numbers that weren’t adjusted for seasonal variations.” Guess the people like being unemployed—since they voted to keep Newsom in office.

California unemployment claims drop, but are one-fourth of U.S. total

Jobless claims in California stay far above normal levels despite one-week improvement

By George Avalos, Bay Area News Group, 10/7/21

California unemployment claims dropped last week, but the filings represented an unhealthy share of the nationwide total and were far worse than the typical levels seen amid the state’s robust pre-coronavirus economy.

Workers in California filed 68,200 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 2, down 10,500 from the 78,700 claims they filed in the week that ended on Sept. 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The filings in California, however, remain far above what was customary before government officials shut down businesses and other activities last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Plus, the unemployment claims last week in California represented more than one-fourth of all the claims that were filed in the United States in the same period, using comparable numbers that weren’t adjusted for seasonal variations.

The California jobless claims show that the statewide economy has yet to recuperate from the economic maladies that the coronavirus induced.

Nationwide, jobless claims totaled 326,000 last week, a decline of 38,000 from the prior week. These figures were adjusted for seasonal variations.

Using numbers that weren’t adjusted for seasonal volatility, unemployment claims nationwide totaled 258,900 last week, down 41,400 from the prior week.

This means California’s most recent unemployment claims represented a whopping 26.3% share of all the claims filed nationwide, using comparable figures that weren’t adjusted for the seasonal variations. California accounts for just 11.7% of the nationwide labor pool.

Plus, the most recent jobless filings in California were 52% higher than what was typical just before the government-ordered lockdowns began statewide.

During January 2020 and February 2020, the final two months before the shutdowns started, unemployment claims averaged 44,800 a week in California.

Although California has posted sturdy job gains at times during 2021, unemployment claims remain far more elevated than what economists and labor experts believe should be the case during the current job market rebound.

For more than a month analysts have attempted to determine — with no definitive answers — why workers have yet to race back to the job market despite plenty of hiring opportunities, according to Michael Bernick, an employment attorney with law firm Duane Morris and a former director of the state Employment Development Department.

“Employers throughout the state, especially in direct service, retail and hospitality jobs, report that they are not getting job applicants,” Bernick said. “Similarly, the state’s 45 local workforce boards report that they are not seeing an uptick in job seekers.”

Bernick has discussed the situation with the state’s workforce boards and the theories about the uneven job market.

The matter has baffled analysts to a great degree since a $300 federal supplement that was being added each week to state unemployment benefits was terminated in early September. Experts had predicted workers would flock back to the job market once those benefits ended. That hasn’t happened, leaving an economic mystery.

“Savings that many Californians obtained through heightened government benefits during the pandemic, continued government benefits in rent assistance, CalFresh food stamps, and subsidized health insurance” were among the factors that Bernick cited.

Bernick also said that “ongoing health concerns” linked to the coronavirus might have chased away workers from the job market.